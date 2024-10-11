Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ ABI Game Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại ABI Game Studio
- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Contribute ideas with the team to create innovative products
Design user interface (UI, UX) for 2D mobile games.
Design character concepts, backgrounds and game items.
Design store listing art (logos, icons, screenshots, covers, banners, etc.) for company product marketing campaigns.
Contribute ideas with the team to create innovative products
Design user interface (UI, UX) for 2D mobile games.
Design character concepts, backgrounds and game items.
Design store listing art (logos, icons, screenshots, covers, banners, etc.) for company product marketing campaigns.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Passionate about game design and have played many games on mobile devices.
Proficient in drawing by hand, good at using Wacom drawing board.
Creative thinking, aesthetics and artistic knowledge base.
Previous experience designing UI/UX for 2D mobile games.
Proficient in graphic design software (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects,..).
Have team spirit, initiative, diligence
Able to work pressure when necessary.
Have experience in a similar position for 2 years or more in the Mobile Game industry.
Tại ABI Game Studio Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary package
Salary review twice a year
Tet bonus upto 03 month salary + Project bonus + Performance bonus and other bonus on Public Holiday
7,5 working hour per day; 05 days per week
12 Annual leave per year
Periodic Health check; Health insurance package
02 company trips per year, team building activities,...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ABI Game Studio
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI