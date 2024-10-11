Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ ABI Game Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Contribute ideas with the team to create innovative products Design user interface (UI, UX) for 2D mobile games. Design character concepts, backgrounds and game items. Design store listing art (logos, icons, screenshots, covers, banners, etc.) for company product marketing campaigns.

Contribute ideas with the team to create innovative products

Design user interface (UI, UX) for 2D mobile games.

Design character concepts, backgrounds and game items.

Design store listing art (logos, icons, screenshots, covers, banners, etc.) for company product marketing campaigns.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Passionate about game design and have played many games on mobile devices. Proficient in drawing by hand, good at using Wacom drawing board. Creative thinking, aesthetics and artistic knowledge base. Previous experience designing UI/UX for 2D mobile games. Proficient in graphic design software (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects,..). Have team spirit, initiative, diligence Able to work pressure when necessary. Have experience in a similar position for 2 years or more in the Mobile Game industry.

Passionate about game design and have played many games on mobile devices.

Proficient in drawing by hand, good at using Wacom drawing board.

Creative thinking, aesthetics and artistic knowledge base.

Previous experience designing UI/UX for 2D mobile games.

Proficient in graphic design software (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects,..).

Have team spirit, initiative, diligence

Able to work pressure when necessary.

Have experience in a similar position for 2 years or more in the Mobile Game industry.

Tại ABI Game Studio Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package Salary review twice a year Tet bonus upto 03 month salary + Project bonus + Performance bonus and other bonus on Public Holiday 7,5 working hour per day; 05 days per week 12 Annual leave per year Periodic Health check; Health insurance package 02 company trips per year, team building activities,...

Attractive salary package

Salary review twice a year

Tet bonus upto 03 month salary + Project bonus + Performance bonus and other bonus on Public Holiday

7,5 working hour per day; 05 days per week

12 Annual leave per year

Periodic Health check; Health insurance package

02 company trips per year, team building activities,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ABI Game Studio

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin