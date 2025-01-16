Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Saitex International Dong Nai (VN) làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch Tại Saitex International Dong Nai (VN)
- Khánh Hòa: Phường Ninh Hiệp, Thị xã Ninh Hòa, tỉnh Khánh Hòa, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Receive orders from buyers - checking material with Purchase- work with planning for the plan
- Follow up for material IH/ approval (pre-TAC)
- Work with the shipping team for booking shipment
- Making BOM/ SO in the system for all stages (development, proto, SMS, bulk)
- Checking stock material for sample
- Release Purchaser order for sample, follow and arrange shipment to get material in house
- Well manage orders to run more smoothly and catch early/on time buyer’s delivery.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Proficiency in MS Office Applications – Excel, Word, PowerPoint.
- Spoken and written English well
- Able to manage tight work deadlines
Tại Saitex International Dong Nai (VN) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Full participation in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance, etc. 13th month salary Friendly working environment, training opportunities to improve professional skills.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saitex International Dong Nai (VN)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
