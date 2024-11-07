Tuyển Sales IT Phần mềm FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales IT Phần mềm Tại FPT IS Pro Company
- Hà Nội: FPT Tower, Số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales IT Phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Product Planning and Development Strategy: Develop product plans and set directions for growth
Business Partner Development: Identify and develop new business partners in the market (e.g.,schools, educational institutions, etc.)
Collaboration with Marketing Team: Work with the marketing team to develop a potential customer base and organize events for product promotion
Collaboration with Product Development Team: Coordinate with the product development team to create features that meet customer requirements
Regular Reporting: Provide periodic reports on work progress as required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficiency in English is a plus
Experience with making educational games for kids is an advantage
Detail-oriented, dynamic, excellent communication skills, creative, and able to work under pressure.
Tại FPT IS Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Very competitive
“FPT care” health insurance provided by PJICO and is exclusive for FPT employees
Have a chance to go Onsite short-term or long-term
Young and dynamic working environment
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training
Opportunity to approach newest technology trends
Exciting leisure: sport and art events (football club, family day...)
Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
