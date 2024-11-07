Tuyển Sales IT Phần mềm FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: FPT Tower, Số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales IT Phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Product Planning and Development Strategy: Develop product plans and set directions for growth

Product Planning and Development Strategy

Business Partner Development: Identify and develop new business partners in the market (e.g.,schools, educational institutions, etc.)

Business Partner Development:

Collaboration with Marketing Team: Work with the marketing team to develop a potential customer base and organize events for product promotion

Collaboration with Product Development Team: Coordinate with the product development team to create features that meet customer requirements

Regular Reporting: Provide periodic reports on work progress as required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 3 year of experience in IT product sales

Proficiency in English is a plus

Experience with making educational games for kids is an advantage

Detail-oriented, dynamic, excellent communication skills, creative, and able to work under pressure.

Tại FPT IS Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary. Performance based award

Salary: Very competitive

“FPT care” health insurance provided by PJICO and is exclusive for FPT employees

Have a chance to go Onsite short-term or long-term

Young and dynamic working environment

Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training

Opportunity to approach newest technology trends

Exciting leisure: sport and art events (football club, family day...)

Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin