Tuyển Business Intelligence Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 2,000 USD

At Michael Page, we're not just another global recruitment firm-we're a community of 8,000+ recruiters worldwide, dedicated to making a real impact in the corporate world. Famous for the quality of our service and the honesty & integrity of our Consultants, we strive to make a difference to our customers every day.

Description

As a Senior Recruitment Consultant, you will establish yourself as a subject matter expert in your given market and discipline. Collaborating with your team you will be tenacious in seizing new business opportunities and growing your desk. Your responsibilities will include:

* Building and nurturing relationships with clients while actively pursuing new business opportunities.

* Understanding client recruitment needs and providing strategic advice to ensure the best candidate matches.

* Negotiating terms and fees to create mutually beneficial partnerships.

* Attracting top talent through effective candidate engagement strategies.

* Guiding clients and candidates throughout the interview and offer process, ensuring a seamless experience.