Tuyển Business Intelligence Lumberworks Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

About the Role

We’re looking for a Full stack Engineer to join our fast-growing team in Ho Chi Minh City with a Hybrid work enviroment. You'll help build web applications that are cutting-edge and scalable. If you love creating strong systems and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, this role is for you!

What You’ll Do

• Design and build high-quality web apps from start to finish.

• Work with product managers, designers, and other engineers to create solutions that meet business needs.

• Write clean, efficient code for both the backend and frontend.

• Review code, run tests, and keep our software quality high.

• Make our apps fast and ready to grow as we scale up.

• Help junior developers learn and grow.

• Stay up-to-date with the latest tech and tools.

• Contribute to our tech plans and future direction.

• Work with DevOps to streamline deployments and scaling.

• Make sure our tech aligns with business goals.

• Improve our systems and reduce tech debt.