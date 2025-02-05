Tuyển Business Intelligence Lumberworks Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD

Lumberworks Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Lumberworks Limited

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Lumberworks Limited

Mức lương
2,000 - 4,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 4,000 USD

About the Role
We’re looking for a Full stack Engineer to join our fast-growing team in Ho Chi Minh City with a Hybrid work enviroment. You'll help build web applications that are cutting-edge and scalable. If you love creating strong systems and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, this role is for you!
What You’ll Do
• Design and build high-quality web apps from start to finish.
• Work with product managers, designers, and other engineers to create solutions that meet business needs.
• Write clean, efficient code for both the backend and frontend.
• Review code, run tests, and keep our software quality high.
• Make our apps fast and ready to grow as we scale up.
• Help junior developers learn and grow.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest tech and tools.
• Contribute to our tech plans and future direction.
• Work with DevOps to streamline deployments and scaling.
• Make sure our tech aligns with business goals.
• Improve our systems and reduce tech debt.

Khác
Hybrid work options in Ho Chi Minh City

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Lumberworks Limited

Lumberworks Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hybrid work options in Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

