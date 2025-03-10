Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS

Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA)

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 16 Sông Thao, Phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Participate in reviewing and analyzing the project requirement to understand test objectives, provide input on testability of requirements and estimation for the testing activities.
Evaluate, prioritize, plan and coordinate test activities.
Design, develop and execute automation s.
Participate in review of project requirements to understand test objectives, to provide input on testability of requirements and estimation for the testing activities.
Provide the testing approach, develop the automation test strategy, testing framework for automation testing projects.
Provide training and mentoring to test automation engineers.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.
Experience with several test tools to perform automation tests (Selenium, Appium, Azure Test Plan, Rest Assured…), bug tracking systems (like Jira, etc.) and scripting languages (e.g., Java).
Experience with performance testing is an advantage (JMeter, ...)
Experience with SQL Server, Postman
Experience testing on financial products, or digital services is a plus.
Have a high sense of responsibility, meticulous, careful. Ability to communicate and solve problems by themselves.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Join our core team now and be an important part of our business development with the following benefits.
Working hours: Monday-Friday, flexible working hours (no check-in, no check-out), working from home is supported.
Attractive salary at a fast-growing startup with 100% salary during probation period.
Social insurance payment based on the entire salary.
Premium health insurance after probation period.15 days annual leave and days sick leave with the medical certificate.
The 13th salary is paid before Tet.
Learning and training sponsorship.
Encourage people to take the lead and foster new ideas in the team or organization.
Company trip/group activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 16 Song Thao, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-chuyen-vien-quan-ly-chat-luong-qa-thu-nhap-20-30-trieu-vnd-tai-ho-chi-minh-job332962
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Golden City
Tuyển Ngân hàng Công ty CP Golden City làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Golden City
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XNK THIÊN VIỆT
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XNK THIÊN VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XNK THIÊN VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU OBIUTY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Bác sĩ da liễu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU OBIUTY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU OBIUTY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BEESMART SOLUTIONS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BEESMART SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BEESMART SOLUTIONS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YOKE APPAREL VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nhà hàng Pizza 4P\'s
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/05/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LOVEHEALTH
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Magenweb Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI KỸ THUẬT CHẤN HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI KỸ THUẬT CHẤN HƯNG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 29 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui
22 - 29 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH TK Industry Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH TK Industry Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN HÙNG HẬU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN HÙNG HẬU
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty Cổ phần Hasky làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hasky
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM
Tới 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty Cổ Phần Green Mark Construction làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Green Mark Construction
Tới 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH TK Industry Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH TK Industry Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Thuật Môi Trường Việt An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Thuật Môi Trường Việt An
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty TNHH Akzonobel coatings Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Akzonobel coatings Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
12 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẤY CP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẤY CP
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Cơ Khí Xây Dựng Nhật An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Cơ Khí Xây Dựng Nhật An
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bellsystem24 VietNam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Đầu Tư Phát Triển Hạ Tầng Hùng Vương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Đầu Tư Phát Triển Hạ Tầng Hùng Vương
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH STS SEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH STS SEN
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 - 10 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Hoa Jewels làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Hoa Jewels
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận WATA TECH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
16 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm