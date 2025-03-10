Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 16 Sông Thao, Phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Participate in reviewing and analyzing the project requirement to understand test objectives, provide input on testability of requirements and estimation for the testing activities.

Evaluate, prioritize, plan and coordinate test activities.

Design, develop and execute automation s.

Provide the testing approach, develop the automation test strategy, testing framework for automation testing projects.

Provide the testing approach, develop the automation test strategy, testing framework for automation testing projects.

Provide training and mentoring to test automation engineers.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.

Experience with several test tools to perform automation tests (Selenium, Appium, Azure Test Plan, Rest Assured…), bug tracking systems (like Jira, etc.) and scripting languages (e.g., Java).

Experience with performance testing is an advantage (JMeter, ...)

Experience with SQL Server, Postman

Experience testing on financial products, or digital services is a plus.

Have a high sense of responsibility, meticulous, careful. Ability to communicate and solve problems by themselves.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Join our core team now and be an important part of our business development with the following benefits.

Working hours: Monday-Friday, flexible working hours (no check-in, no check-out), working from home is supported.

Attractive salary at a fast-growing startup with 100% salary during probation period.

Social insurance payment based on the entire salary.

Premium health insurance after probation period.15 days annual leave and days sick leave with the medical certificate.

The 13th salary is paid before Tet.

Learning and training sponsorship.

Encourage people to take the lead and foster new ideas in the team or organization.

Company trip/group activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PHÁT TRIỂN HỆ THỐNG SHARPENSOLS

