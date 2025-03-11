Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Quality Assurance Strategy
Develop and implement QA strategies tailored for IoT platforms.
Create and execute test plans, test cases, and testing frameworks for functional, integration, and performance testing.
Define and monitor KPIs for quality metrics to ensure system excellence
Testing & Validation
Conduct functional, unit, and performance tests to ensure platform reliability under varying data loads.
Perform regression testing for new feature rollouts and updates.
Validate end-to-end workflows, data accuracy, and device interactions in real-time.
Automation
Design and implement automated testing pipelines using CI/CD tools such as Azure DevOps.
Automate UI, API, and performance tests using tools like Selenium, JMeter, or Postman.
Maintain and adapt automated test suites to align with platform evolution
Operations Support
Collaborate with DevOps teams to integrate QA practices into CI/CD pipelines.
Monitor production environments for potential quality issues and respond proactively.
Conduct root cause analyses for incidents and recommend durable solutions
Documentation & Reporting
Create and manage comprehensive QA documentation, including test plans, defect reports, and test results.
Generate detailed quality reports highlighting system performance and resolutions.
Maintain a knowledge base of best practices and testing methodologies.
Collaboration & Training
Partner with development teams to address quality concerns during the design phase.
Train QA team members on platform-specific testing tools and strategies.
Collaborate with customer success teams to incorporate user feedback into quality improvements
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Expertise in cloud-native IoT platforms, specifically SaaS architectures.
Strong knowledge of automated testing tools (Selenium, JMeter, Postman, Katalon).
Experience with CI/CD pipelines, especially Azure DevOps or Jenkins.
Hands-on experience with performance testing tools and techniques.
Proficiency in API testing, security testing, and penetration testing tools.
Familiarity with IoT protocols (MQTT, CoAP, HTTP/HTTPS).
Working knowledge of cloud platforms like Azure, AWS, and Kubernetes.
Proficiency in database testing (PostgreSQL, Redis, or similar).
Programming experience in Python, JavaScript, or similar languages.
Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools like Prometheus, Grafana, and Splunk
ISTQB Testing Certification
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Hình thức làm việc: Remote/Hyrbid (yêu cầu làm việc tại văn phòng PVVN)
Số lượng tuyển: 03 nhân viên
Mức lương cạnh tranh tùy vào năng lực và kinh nghiệm
Thời gian dự án: lâu dài
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
