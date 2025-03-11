Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Quality Assurance Strategy

Develop and implement QA strategies tailored for IoT platforms.

Create and execute test plans, test cases, and testing frameworks for functional, integration, and performance testing.

Define and monitor KPIs for quality metrics to ensure system excellence

Testing & Validation

Conduct functional, unit, and performance tests to ensure platform reliability under varying data loads.

Perform regression testing for new feature rollouts and updates.

Validate end-to-end workflows, data accuracy, and device interactions in real-time.

Automation

Design and implement automated testing pipelines using CI/CD tools such as Azure DevOps.

Automate UI, API, and performance tests using tools like Selenium, JMeter, or Postman.

Maintain and adapt automated test suites to align with platform evolution

Operations Support

Collaborate with DevOps teams to integrate QA practices into CI/CD pipelines.

Monitor production environments for potential quality issues and respond proactively.

Conduct root cause analyses for incidents and recommend durable solutions

Documentation & Reporting

Create and manage comprehensive QA documentation, including test plans, defect reports, and test results.

Generate detailed quality reports highlighting system performance and resolutions.

Maintain a knowledge base of best practices and testing methodologies.

Collaboration & Training

Partner with development teams to address quality concerns during the design phase.

Train QA team members on platform-specific testing tools and strategies.

Collaborate with customer success teams to incorporate user feedback into quality improvements