Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH COOLDEV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH COOLDEV
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/04/2025
Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- S1 Officetel, The Sun Avenue, 28 Mai Chí Thọ, P. An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, TP. HCM, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

CoolDev is mobile application development company based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, looking for an experienced Product Owner with a passion for mobile app development to join our team. You will play a pivotal role in crafting exceptional mobile experiences, ensuring that our apps are not only visually appealing but also highly functional and user-friendly.
AsProduct Ownerwith responsibility as below:
Product Owner
Develop product development plans and manage the mobile app product portfolio.
Conduct market research, propose AI-related products, and calculate business models.
Collaborate with business leaders, engineers, and stakeholders to define product strategy and maintain a prioritized backlog to deliver the best customer experience.
Work closely with development, marketing, UI/UX, and operations teams to ensure an effective go-to-market plan.
Foster a culture of experimentation, data-driven decision-making, and accountability for key performance indicators (KPIs).
Define and monitor key KPIs for the product portfolio and implement measures to achieve set objectives.

Requirements:
>02 years working experience (Must Have) inMobile ApplicationMarketing, or Digital Product Management.
Mobile Application
Solid experience using related platforms:Google Play,AppStoreConnect, Firebase, Monetization & Mediation Platform (Admob/Max), Task management Platform (Jira/ Trello…) (Must Have)
Google Play
AppStoreConnect
Show excellence in project & task management.
Experience working in a startup or other high-ambiguity environments.
Experience working with AI platforms is a significant advantage.
Preference for candidates with experience in psychology-based products, gamification, or behavior-driven applications.
Key Additional Skills:
Deep understanding of user needs and behavior.
Experience in data analysis, goal setting, and performance measurement.
Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Proactive mindset, outcome-focused, with the ability to execute quickly
Curious and eager to learn.
Strong teamwork and communication skills

Opportunity to receive attractive company bonuses every month and year.
Company trip once a year + team parties.
Salary and position reviewed twice a year.
Bonus based on individual performance and company’s results.
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, and other benefits based.
Dynamic and sociable working environment.
100% salary during the probation period.
A balanced work environment with no overtime or unnecessary barriers.
Monday to Friday, total working hours per day: 7.5 hours.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: L17-11, Tầng 17, Tòa nhà Vincom Center, 72 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Khu Vực

