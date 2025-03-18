Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) CÔNG TY TNHH COOLDEV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

CoolDev is mobile application development company based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, looking for an experienced Product Owner with a passion for mobile app development to join our team. You will play a pivotal role in crafting exceptional mobile experiences, ensuring that our apps are not only visually appealing but also highly functional and user-friendly.

AsProduct Ownerwith responsibility as below:

Develop product development plans and manage the mobile app product portfolio.

Conduct market research, propose AI-related products, and calculate business models.

Collaborate with business leaders, engineers, and stakeholders to define product strategy and maintain a prioritized backlog to deliver the best customer experience.

Work closely with development, marketing, UI/UX, and operations teams to ensure an effective go-to-market plan.

Foster a culture of experimentation, data-driven decision-making, and accountability for key performance indicators (KPIs).

Define and monitor key KPIs for the product portfolio and implement measures to achieve set objectives.

Requirements:

>02 years working experience (Must Have) inMobile ApplicationMarketing, or Digital Product Management.

Solid experience using related platforms:Google Play,AppStoreConnect, Firebase, Monetization & Mediation Platform (Admob/Max), Task management Platform (Jira/ Trello…) (Must Have)

Show excellence in project & task management.

Experience working in a startup or other high-ambiguity environments.

Experience working with AI platforms is a significant advantage.

Preference for candidates with experience in psychology-based products, gamification, or behavior-driven applications.

Key Additional Skills:

Deep understanding of user needs and behavior.

Experience in data analysis, goal setting, and performance measurement.

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Proactive mindset, outcome-focused, with the ability to execute quickly

Curious and eager to learn.

Strong teamwork and communication skills

Opportunity to receive attractive company bonuses every month and year.

Company trip once a year + team parties.

Salary and position reviewed twice a year.

Bonus based on individual performance and company’s results.

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, and other benefits based.

Dynamic and sociable working environment.

100% salary during the probation period.

A balanced work environment with no overtime or unnecessary barriers.

Monday to Friday, total working hours per day: 7.5 hours.

