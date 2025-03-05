Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA)

Product Testing on multiple platforms: Web App, API, Mobile

Determine task priority, schedules, and deadlines for assigned areas/systems

Design and execute test cases according to the specifications

Set standards and define best practices for coding and design

Collaborate with the dev team to release on time and do UAT

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Minimum 3 years of experience in manual testing

Ability to work independently on multiple tasks and projects

Ability to work well with other team members & customer

Teamplayer with strong communication and interpersonal skills

Skilled in developing test automation scripting in Java (Plus)

Experienced in automated testing tools/frameworks (Postman, Selenium, JUnit, Cucumber, Rest Assured)- Plus

Experience with Agile (Scrum)

Familiarization with defect tracking and test management tools

Good English communication skills (both verbal and written)

Tại WATA TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Freesnack-drink

Competitive salary package

5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours

Friendly, professional and open working environment

Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team– English is an official language

Company trip yearly

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại WATA TECH

