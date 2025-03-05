Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Tại WATA TECH
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Product Testing on multiple platforms: Web App, API, Mobile
Determine task priority, schedules, and deadlines for assigned areas/systems
Design and execute test cases according to the specifications
Set standards and define best practices for coding and design
Collaborate with the dev team to release on time and do UAT
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum 3 years of experience in manual testing
Ability to work independently on multiple tasks and projects
Ability to work well with other team members & customer
Teamplayer with strong communication and interpersonal skills
Skilled in developing test automation scripting in Java (Plus)
Experienced in automated testing tools/frameworks (Postman, Selenium, JUnit, Cucumber, Rest Assured)- Plus
Experience with Agile (Scrum)
Familiarization with defect tracking and test management tools
Good English communication skills (both verbal and written)
Tại WATA TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Freesnack-drink
Competitive salary package
5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours
Friendly, professional and open working environment
Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team– English is an official language
Company trip yearly
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại WATA TECH
