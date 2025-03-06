Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu

Mức lương 2 - 5 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 39A Tạ Hiện,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương 2 - 5 Triệu

Droppii is on a mission to become the world's leading e-commerce platform for consulting products - a pioneer in creating standards and values for consulting products.

We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented QA Intern to join our team. This internship offers an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience in software quality assurance, learn industry-standard testing methodologies, and contribute to the delivery of high-quality software products. The intern will work closely with our experienced QA engineers and development team, participating in various testing activities and contributing to the overall quality assurance process.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Availability to work a minimum of 3 days per week for a 3-month period.

Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Good communication and teamwork skills.

A passion for technology and quality.

Basic understanding of software development lifecycle and testing principles.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent attention to detail and a commitment to quality.

Ability to learn quickly and adapt to new technologies.

Basic knowledge of bug tracking systems (e.g., Jira) is a plus.

Familiarity with web and mobile applications.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hands-on experience in a real-world software development environment.

Opportunity to learn and apply various testing methodologies and tools.

Exposure to the entire software development lifecycle.

Valuable experience that can enhance your future career prospects.

A collaborative and supportive work environment.

Flexible working hours.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam

