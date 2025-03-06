Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam

Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA)

Mức lương
2 - 5 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 39A Tạ Hiện,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA)

Droppii is on a mission to become the world's leading e-commerce platform for consulting products - a pioneer in creating standards and values for consulting products.
We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented QA Intern to join our team. This internship offers an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience in software quality assurance, learn industry-standard testing methodologies, and contribute to the delivery of high-quality software products. The intern will work closely with our experienced QA engineers and development team, participating in various testing activities and contributing to the overall quality assurance process.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Availability to work a minimum of 3 days per week for a 3-month period.
Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Good communication and teamwork skills.
A passion for technology and quality.
Basic understanding of software development lifecycle and testing principles.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent attention to detail and a commitment to quality.
Ability to learn quickly and adapt to new technologies.
Basic knowledge of bug tracking systems (e.g., Jira) is a plus.
Familiarity with web and mobile applications.

Quyền Lợi

Hands-on experience in a real-world software development environment.
Opportunity to learn and apply various testing methodologies and tools.
Exposure to the entire software development lifecycle.
Valuable experience that can enhance your future career prospects.
A collaborative and supportive work environment.
Flexible working hours.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: PAX SKY Building, 123 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

