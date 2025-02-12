Tuyển Customer Success Maybank Securities Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,700 USD

Tuyển Customer Success Maybank Securities Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,700 USD

Maybank Securities Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Maybank Securities Limited

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Maybank Securities Limited

Mức lương
1,200 - 1,700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Pearl 5 Tower, Lê Quý Đôn, Vo Thi Sau Ward, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,700 USD

1. JOB PURPOSE
To manage the Customer Service (CS) Team to ensure efficient, high-quality service that meets both internal and external customer needs and expectations. Lead the team to achieve assigned KPIs while adhering to company procedures and guidelines, enhancing the overall customer experience.
2. KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES & OUTCOMES
* CS Management:
CS Management:
• Recruiting & training and developing Team member to qualified with Retail Head’ requirements and customer services’ quality.
• Create, propose and manage CS process new services and service enhancements to ensure CS activities management.
• Manage Tiger Club, Tiger Investor ranking and others customer service tools to increase number of loyalty client, number of higher ranking client year on year
* Build, monitor and run “How to resolve product and service inquiries through call center, email, and other channels guidance”:
• Product knowledge and detailed service usage guidelines of the company.
• Call flow & dropped call real-time monitoring.
• Serve customer via Email, Zalo chat, FB or other contact channels.

Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Maybank Securities Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Maybank Securities Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Maybank Securities Limited

Maybank Securities Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: VP-10-01, Tầng số 10, Tòa nhà Pearl 5, số 5 Lê Quí Đôn, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP.HCM, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

