Tuyển Customer Success Maybank Securities Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,700 USD

1. JOB PURPOSE

To manage the Customer Service (CS) Team to ensure efficient, high-quality service that meets both internal and external customer needs and expectations. Lead the team to achieve assigned KPIs while adhering to company procedures and guidelines, enhancing the overall customer experience.

2. KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES & OUTCOMES

* CS Management:

• Recruiting & training and developing Team member to qualified with Retail Head’ requirements and customer services’ quality.

• Create, propose and manage CS process new services and service enhancements to ensure CS activities management.

• Manage Tiger Club, Tiger Investor ranking and others customer service tools to increase number of loyalty client, number of higher ranking client year on year

* Build, monitor and run “How to resolve product and service inquiries through call center, email, and other channels guidance”:

• Product knowledge and detailed service usage guidelines of the company.

• Call flow & dropped call real-time monitoring.

• Serve customer via Email, Zalo chat, FB or other contact channels.