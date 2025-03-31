Tuyển Customer Success KDDI Vietnam - HCM GNOC (Ho Chi Minh Global Network Operations Center) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 500 USD

Working time: Rotating shift working with 03 shifts (8 hours/day; 40 hours/week)

+ Morning shift: 06:00 - 14:00

+ Afternoon shift: 14:00 - 22:00

+ Night shift: 22:00 - 06:00

- Handle inquiries from international customers.

- Be responsible for troubleshooting by close cooperation and communication with Global Carrier.

- Take prompt actions following procedures if detected any issues on monitoring system.

- Analyse the data and report to the related parties.

- Monitor and maintain the service quality of international call, roaming and operation of equipment remotely.

- Any other customer support tasks.

Benefits

- Salary start from: 10 ~ 13 mil Gross.

- Two months training program for newcomers

- Salary increases twice/year, bonus twice/year

- Shift allowance