Tuyển Customer Success Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD

• Providing mall concierge services which include attending to tenants and shoppers’ queries;

• Assisting in customer loyalty programs, mall redemption programs and the sale of shopping vouchers;

• Provided administrative support;

• Attend to shoppers’ enquiries;

• Prepare daily reports;

• Managed incoming calls to ensure customer’s queries, and answer promptly and professional;

• Provided solutions to solve customer’s issues;

• Managed Lost and Found Items, Child Lost, Wheelchair service...;

• Worked and coordinated with other teams to run smoothly day to day operation of the mall;

• Provided mall information and free services to shoppers;

• Assist in advertising & promotions activities such as managing mall\'s Loyalty Program, gift redemptions, gift vouchers es and all aspects of support.

• Build good relationship with shoppers to give them the best service as well as smooth experience when shoppers are visiting the mall.

• Undertake ad hoc projects and responsibilities that may be assigned from time to time.