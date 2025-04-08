Tuyển Customer Success Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC
- 1058, Nguyễn Văn Linh, KPI, Phường Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP. HCM: Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 300 - 400 USD
• Providing mall concierge services which include attending to tenants and shoppers’ queries;
• Assisting in customer loyalty programs, mall redemption programs and the sale of shopping vouchers;
• Provided administrative support;
• Attend to shoppers’ enquiries;
• Prepare daily reports;
• Managed incoming calls to ensure customer’s queries, and answer promptly and professional;
• Provided solutions to solve customer’s issues;
• Managed Lost and Found Items, Child Lost, Wheelchair service...;
• Worked and coordinated with other teams to run smoothly day to day operation of the mall;
• Provided mall information and free services to shoppers;
• Assist in advertising & promotions activities such as managing mall\'s Loyalty Program, gift redemptions, gift vouchers es and all aspects of support.
• Build good relationship with shoppers to give them the best service as well as smooth experience when shoppers are visiting the mall.
• Undertake ad hoc projects and responsibilities that may be assigned from time to time.
Với Mức Lương 300 - 400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng
Follow the company's regulations
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
