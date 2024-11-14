Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Working as a member of the customer development team, can get up to speed quickly, and can be delivering fast.
Study and break-down requirement specification in detail.
Developing detailed design and implement in conformance to business requirements
Building a system in Risk Adjustment space in healthcare by injecting data through files from insurance contain member demographics and patient medical records
Follow Agile Methodology
Collaborate with other programmers to design and implement features.
Ability to analyze independently problems and resolve them on time.
Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong experience with Tableau
Have experience in using Druid
Experience in SQL and No SQL (Mongo DB) and SQL
Experience in working in AGILE with tools like JIRA, Pivotal Tracker, etc.
Experience in cloud such as AWS
Good at English (especially verbal comunication skills).
Nice to have:
Knowledge on HIPAA and HITECH would be added advantage
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive income
Successful candidates will be part of a friendly, open, motivated and committed talent teams in FPT Software with various benefits and attractive offers
Successful candidates will be offered a friendly, motivated working environment;
“FPT care” health insurance provided by AON and is exclusive for FPT employees
Annual Summer Vacation: following company’s policy and starts from May every year.
Be trained about technologies trending today
Have a chance to onsite
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
