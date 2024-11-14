Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Working as a member of the customer development team, can get up to speed quickly, and can be delivering fast.

Study and break-down requirement specification in detail.

Developing detailed design and implement in conformance to business requirements

Building a system in Risk Adjustment space in healthcare by injecting data through files from insurance contain member demographics and patient medical records

Follow Agile Methodology

Collaborate with other programmers to design and implement features.

Ability to analyze independently problems and resolve them on time. FPT Software

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong experience with Python

Strong experience with Tableau

Have experience in using Druid

Experience in SQL and No SQL (Mongo DB) and SQL

Experience in working in AGILE with tools like JIRA, Pivotal Tracker, etc.

Experience in cloud such as AWS

Good at English (especially verbal comunication skills).

Nice to have:

Knowledge on HIPAA and HITECH would be added advantage

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working directly with foreign customers

Attractive income

Successful candidates will be part of a friendly, open, motivated and committed talent teams in FPT Software with various benefits and attractive offers

Successful candidates will be offered a friendly, motivated working environment;

“FPT care” health insurance provided by AON and is exclusive for FPT employees

Annual Summer Vacation: following company’s policy and starts from May every year.

Be trained about technologies trending today

Have a chance to onsite

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

