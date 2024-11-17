Tuyển Việc làm thiết kế thời trang Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

ABOUT THE ROLE

Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of 900% in just under 4 years. Our mission now is to build DTC brands and increase customer LTV by providing best-valued products backed by no nonsense customer service policies as Customer Centricity is at the core of our values.

We are now seeking a Technical designer to uphold our standards for excellence and drive customer satisfaction through your technical expertise, attention to detail, and leadership abilities. You will report directly to the Manager of Supply Chain Management and work closely with our fulfillment team and partnership factories.

To succeed in this role, you have at least 2 years’ experience as a lingerie or intimate apparel technical designer or quality assurance specialist. You are a self-starter able to implement best practices for evaluating, correcting and improving bra patterns, construction, and sizing based on a demonstrated expertise with intimate apparel fit, fabrics, and trend knowledge. Strong communication, interpersonal, and leadership skills will allow you to connect with and provide training across teams as our bra technical expert.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

The Technical Designer is responsible for ensuring high standards of quality, fit and technical accuracy for all bra styles. Primary duties include:

Visually inspect products across multiple categories such as intimate apparel, activewear, shapewear, etc. Check for defects in materials, construction, labeling, packaging, etc. Reject or approve products against quality specifications.

Grade finished bras by cup and band size based on technical measurements and fit. Provide recommendations to the factory on size grading adjustments needed.

Responsible for all aspects of the fit process; Evaluate fit and construction during each stage of the development cycle from concept to production.

Analyze size and fit data to create detailed size charts for intimate apparel and other categories. Update size charts regularly to promote accurate sizing information to customers.

Review key metrics on fit, quality and customer satisfaction to highlight opportunities for improvement and optimize bra designs.

Stay up-to-date with the latest bra sizing standards, materials, construction techniques and tools for improving bra fit, quality metrics and technical design. Remain actively aware of trends in fabrics, features and shapes to guide recommendations and updates.

Additional duties supporting the design, evaluation and quality assurance of company bras. May undertake special projects focused on new bra design, revising technical specifications or fit assessments.

WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR

Proven experience as a technical designer for intimate.

Proficiency creating size charts, technical drawings/packs, and evaluating fit.

Knowledge of bra and panties fit process.

Experience with live and form fit sessions.

Be familiar with US standards for apparel products is a plus.

Strong knowledge of bra manufacturing processes and how to determine and correct issues affecting bra quality or fit.

Superior communication and problem-solving skills. Provides clear guidance and training internally on bra technical design, fit and quality.

Can communicate in English. Chinese is a plus.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT

At Crossian, our people are the key to our success. We believe in creating an attractive total compensation package (TCP) that not only retains employees but allows them to excel in their profession. These include:

Competitive salary up to 60 million VND (depending on what you bring to the table)

Full salary during probation.

Guaranteed 13th month salary.

Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit sharing program.

12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave.

Additional seniority annual leave.

Global health insurance package, plus annual health check-up.

A Pantry & a Crossian Cafe stocked with goodies, ready to serve.

Lots of other company benefits including 5-star annual Summer Summit, budget for frequent team building activities and other monthly / quarterly / annual company events.

General company T&D Program.

Young, dynamic, transparent and open-minded working culture. All ideas are welcome!

Please note that we appreciate all applicants for their interest; however, only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

