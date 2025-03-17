Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Giải Pháp Phần Mềm Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE ROLE

Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of 1000% in the last 3 years. Our mission now is to build DTC brands and increase customer LTV by providing best-valued products backed by no nonsense customer service policies as Customer Centricity is at the core of our values.

We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Fashion Tech Pack Designer to join our team. The Fashion Tech Pack Designer will develop tech packs for bras and other apparel, ensure technical accuracy, and deliver seamless execution from concept to production. They will collaborate closely with fashion, technical, and 3D designers to refine construction and materials. Additionally, they will review samples, troubleshoot technical challenges, and drive innovation by optimizing design processes and integrating new techniques. Strong problem-solving skills and a deep understanding of lingerie construction are essential for success in this role.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

Tech Pack Creation (Bra Product Focused)

• Create detailed, production-ready tech packs for bras and intimate apparel, ensuring accuracy in proportions, stitch details, construction notes, material items and grading, etc.

•

