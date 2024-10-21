Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/10/2024
Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Make seasonal Trend board, Market intelligence working with Seoul office R&D) Presentation for Trend, Market intelligence & R&D strength in English for visiting Buyers Market research & buying appropriate samples Build line sheets, make design garments and developing actual R&D samples Make suggested recaps when it’s needed Assist and advising sales team’s proto samples when it’s needed
Make seasonal Trend board, Market intelligence working with Seoul office R&D)
Presentation for Trend, Market intelligence & R&D strength in English for visiting Buyers
Market research & buying appropriate samples
Build line sheets, make design garments and developing actual R&D samples
Make suggested recaps when it’s needed
Assist and advising sales team’s proto samples when it’s needed

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Flat sketch (top, dress, pants, skirt item for each) must be use Adobe Illustrator 2 tech pack (can be make tech pack) Make data of Trend report/market intelligence Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator & Microsoft ability English communication Experience: 1-3 years, preference Garment field but any field experience also can be applied Note that only selected candidates will be contacted, and your CV will be saved in our database for future suitable open jobs. We also open for fresh graduates or final year students.
Flat sketch (top, dress, pants, skirt item for each) must be use Adobe Illustrator
2 tech pack (can be make tech pack)
Make data of Trend report/market intelligence
Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator & Microsoft ability
English communication
Experience: 1-3 years, preference Garment field but any field experience also can be applied Note that only selected candidates will be contacted, and your CV will be saved in our database for future suitable open jobs.
We also open for fresh graduates or final year students.

Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary Insurance and Other benefits in accordance Vietnamese labor code Annual health care service Ground coffee Internal training program (practical training) Team Activity/ Team Dinner Annual Outing Trip
Competitive Salary
Insurance and Other benefits in accordance Vietnamese labor code
Annual health care service
Ground coffee
Internal training program (practical training)
Team Activity/ Team Dinner
Annual Outing Trip

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA

Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Etown 5, 364 Cộng Hoà, P13, Quận Tân Bình

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

