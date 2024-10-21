Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
- Hà Nội:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Make seasonal Trend board, Market intelligence working with Seoul office R&D)
Presentation for Trend, Market intelligence & R&D strength in English for visiting Buyers
Market research & buying appropriate samples
Build line sheets, make design garments and developing actual R&D samples
Make suggested recaps when it’s needed
Assist and advising sales team’s proto samples when it’s needed
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Flat sketch (top, dress, pants, skirt item for each) must be use Adobe Illustrator
2 tech pack (can be make tech pack)
Make data of Trend report/market intelligence
Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator & Microsoft ability
English communication
Experience: 1-3 years, preference Garment field but any field experience also can be applied Note that only selected candidates will be contacted, and your CV will be saved in our database for future suitable open jobs.
We also open for fresh graduates or final year students.
Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive Salary
Insurance and Other benefits in accordance Vietnamese labor code
Annual health care service
Ground coffee
Internal training program (practical training)
Team Activity/ Team Dinner
Annual Outing Trip
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
