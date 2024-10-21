Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Make seasonal Trend board, Market intelligence working with Seoul office R&D) Presentation for Trend, Market intelligence & R&D strength in English for visiting Buyers Market research & buying appropriate samples Build line sheets, make design garments and developing actual R&D samples Make suggested recaps when it’s needed Assist and advising sales team’s proto samples when it’s needed

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Flat sketch (top, dress, pants, skirt item for each) must be use Adobe Illustrator 2 tech pack (can be make tech pack) Make data of Trend report/market intelligence Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator & Microsoft ability English communication Experience: 1-3 years, preference Garment field but any field experience also can be applied Note that only selected candidates will be contacted, and your CV will be saved in our database for future suitable open jobs. We also open for fresh graduates or final year students.

Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary Insurance and Other benefits in accordance Vietnamese labor code Annual health care service Ground coffee Internal training program (practical training) Team Activity/ Team Dinner Annual Outing Trip

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA

