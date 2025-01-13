Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,300 - 3,000 USD

Job Purpose & Performance Objectives:

• Develop and put into practice trade marketing to promote the goods using POS and value chain.

• Develop connections with important suppliers in order to find new sources of income. Encourage promotional strategies in order to find new prospects for promotion.

• Create and carry out plans for brand growth. Take the lead in identifying and acquiring novel concepts and goods.



Responsibilities:

1. Trade Marketing

• Conduct a market survey and work with sales to gather foresightful information so that a suitable promotion program can be suggested to increase sales.

• Assess the program to increase its efficacy.

• Investigate and suggest appropriate POSM products.

• Control the perception of the brand at the time of sale.

• Oversee the budget for trade marketing.



2. Marketing & New Product development

• Examine conditions and pricing, including transportation, and work with partners to negotiate or suggest win-win agreements.

• Assistance in creating marketing strategies and routes to market.

• Work together with sales to carry out the revised launch strategy.

• Organize the development of new product pricing structures.

• Offer trade marketing strategies and initiatives to raise brand awareness and sales of new goods.

• Oversee and grow the company's owned media platforms, such as its website, Facebook page, and Zalo account.

• Keep an eye on campaign analytics and make sure your marketing budget is working.



3. Others:

• Comply with the company's processes and regulations

• Other tasks as assigned by the Line Manager