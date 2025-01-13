Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,300 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 2,300 - 3,000 USD
Job Purpose & Performance Objectives:
• Develop and put into practice trade marketing to promote the goods using POS and value chain.
• Develop connections with important suppliers in order to find new sources of income. Encourage promotional strategies in order to find new prospects for promotion.
• Create and carry out plans for brand growth. Take the lead in identifying and acquiring novel concepts and goods.
Responsibilities:
1. Trade Marketing
• Conduct a market survey and work with sales to gather foresightful information so that a suitable promotion program can be suggested to increase sales.
• Assess the program to increase its efficacy.
• Investigate and suggest appropriate POSM products.
• Control the perception of the brand at the time of sale.
• Oversee the budget for trade marketing.
2. Marketing & New Product development
• Examine conditions and pricing, including transportation, and work with partners to negotiate or suggest win-win agreements.
• Assistance in creating marketing strategies and routes to market.
• Work together with sales to carry out the revised launch strategy.
• Organize the development of new product pricing structures.
• Offer trade marketing strategies and initiatives to raise brand awareness and sales of new goods.
• Oversee and grow the company's owned media platforms, such as its website, Facebook page, and Zalo account.
• Keep an eye on campaign analytics and make sure your marketing budget is working.
3. Others:
• Comply with the company's processes and regulations
• Other tasks as assigned by the Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 2,300 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
