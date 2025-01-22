Tuyển Digital Marketing VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3,000 - 5,000 USD

As an International Business Development Manager, you will be the first point of contact for new customers, including furniture retailers, buying offices, and distributors globally. Your primary responsibility will be to acquire and develop new accounts while identifying and capitalizing on market opportunities. Based in Vietnam, this role involves extensive travel to international trade shows, client meetings, and key markets.

Account Acquisition & Management

- Serve as the primary contact for prospective international clients.

- Identify and secure new accounts with global furniture retailers and buying offices.

- Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with customers to enhance satisfaction and loyalty.

Market Development

- Research new business opportunities and trends in the global furniture industry.

- Develop strategies to expand Allingham Home’s presence in existing and new markets.

- Collaborate with internal teams to customize marketing strategies and product offerings for different regions.

Travel & Representation