Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam làm việc tại Bến Tre thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Olam Food Ingredients (ofi) is a global leader offering naturally good food & beverage ingredients and solutions. ofi commenced operations in Vietnam in 1997, setting up its representative office. Since then, we have established an extensive presence across different parts of Vietnam, including our head office in Ho Chi Minh City and regional offices in Binh Dinh, Long An, Dong Nai, Phu Yen, Lam Dong and Gia Lai Provinces.

ofi Vietnam is currently the largest exporter of Cashews, Pepper & Instant Coffee in Vietnam, investing in the state-of-the-art instant coffee facility and running 7 large factories with 7,500 employees across Central & South Vietnam. Our operations have an interface with a farmer network of 2 million farmers. We are also amongst the largest exporter of Green Coffee in Vietnam.

We have established sustainability programmers for black pepper, coffee & cashew. We are excited about our prospects in Vietnam as the country has huge potential in agriculture.

Job overview

The Product Development Manager will be responsible for driving innovation and product development within our coconut product range, focusing on creating new and improved products for the export market. This role encompasses the entire product lifecycle from concept generation and formulation to process development, quality assurance, and launch support. The ideal candidate will possess a strong technical background, a passion for product innovation, and a deep understanding of food industry trends and export market requirements.