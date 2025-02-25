Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam làm việc tại Bến Tre thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bến Tre: TTC Building, 6th floor, 8/2, Tran Quoc Tuan Street, Ward 4, Ben Tre Province ., Thành phố Bến Tre

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Olam Food Ingredients (ofi) is a global leader offering naturally good food & beverage ingredients and solutions. ofi commenced operations in Vietnam in 1997, setting up its representative office. Since then, we have established an extensive presence across different parts of Vietnam, including our head office in Ho Chi Minh City and regional offices in Binh Dinh, Long An, Dong Nai, Phu Yen, Lam Dong and Gia Lai Provinces.
ofi Vietnam is currently the largest exporter of Cashews, Pepper & Instant Coffee in Vietnam, investing in the state-of-the-art instant coffee facility and running 7 large factories with 7,500 employees across Central & South Vietnam. Our operations have an interface with a farmer network of 2 million farmers. We are also amongst the largest exporter of Green Coffee in Vietnam.
We have established sustainability programmers for black pepper, coffee & cashew. We are excited about our prospects in Vietnam as the country has huge potential in agriculture.
Job overview
The Product Development Manager will be responsible for driving innovation and product development within our coconut product range, focusing on creating new and improved products for the export market. This role encompasses the entire product lifecycle from concept generation and formulation to process development, quality assurance, and launch support. The ideal candidate will possess a strong technical background, a passion for product innovation, and a deep understanding of food industry trends and export market requirements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Pearl Plaza, 561a Điện Biên Phủ, Bình Thạnh, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

