Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Key Responsibilities:

Team management:

- Upskilling for others in the finance team, particularly junior staff.

- Lead finance team to achieve complete tasks in Company’s Financial Reporting and Budgeting, Forecasting and long term planning for Operation and Back Office teams.

Financial Reporting:

- In charge of monthly, quarterly & annual closing, update management packages with key figures and analyses of performance (for Scommerce/ GHN, by BLs, by services, cost centers and projects).

- Support preparation of Monthly / Quarterly BOD meetings with key figures, analysis and back up documentation.

- Prepare regular landing & alert Senior management in case of risks, deviations from Budget or Plan.

- Work closely with Accounting department to ensure that the allocation of expenditures reflects agreed rules and enables proper monitoring.

Budget, Forecast and long term planning:

- Coordinate the preparation of the Financial model/ annual budget/plan process: supervise the collection of information from budget owners, analyze & challenge assumptions, ensure consistency of data & alignment with strategic priorities of Scommerce.

Financial Performance Management: