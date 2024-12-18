Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor - Waseco Building, 10 Pho Quang, 2nd Ward, Tan Binh District., Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu

· Digital Marketing Strategy and Execution (50%)

Develop and implement digital marketing campaigns to drive user acquisition and engagement for KiotViet's software products.

Optimize marketing channels, including SEO, SEM, social media, and email marketing, to enhance brand visibility and lead generation.

Collaborate with the sales team to align digital marketing efforts with sales targets, maximizing conversion rates.

Analyze and report on campaign performance, making data-driven adjustments to improve ROI.

Manage the digital marketing budget, ensuring efficient resource allocation and spending.

· Market Penetration and Growth (30%)

Assist in the development of market entry strategies for international expansion, focusing on digital marketing to support local resellers.

Coordinate with international resellers to execute localized digital marketing campaigns, ensuring consistency with KiotViet’s branding and market positioning.

Support the recruitment of new international resellers through targeted digital marketing efforts.

· Content Creation and Management (10%)

Create compelling digital content, including blog posts, social media updates, and email newsletters, to engage KiotViet's target audience.

Ensure all digital content aligns with the company’s brand voice and messaging strategy.

· Additional Responsibilities (10%)

Identify and capitalize on new digital marketing opportunities to drive business growth.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement strategic marketing initiatives.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Key Skills and Competencies:

Expertise in digital marketing strategies and tools, including SEO, SEM, social media, and email marketing.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and optimize campaigns for better performance.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with internal teams and external partners.

Strategic thinker with a proven ability to develop and execute marketing plans aligned with business objectives.

Project management skills to handle multiple initiatives and deliver results on time.

Minimum Qualifications:

At least 1 years of experience in digital marketing, with a focus on social media, mobile apps, and/or mobile marketing.

Proven track record of achieving and exceeding marketing goals in a dynamic environment.

Ability to gain support from key stakeholders and lead collaborative initiatives.

Preferred Qualifications:

Creative thinker with a strategic mindset.

Excellent English communication and presentation skills.

Strong team player with a proactive, can-do attitude.

Passion for digital marketing and enthusiasm for contributing to KiotViet’s growth.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate)

Compensation, pay a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance

Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (from level leader according to the company's regulations)

Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives

Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

