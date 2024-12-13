Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THE ONE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Thiên Phước phường 9 Tân Bình, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

• Develop and execute comprehensive digital marketing strategies from scratch to build brand awareness, generate leads, and drive customer acquisition.

• Collaborate closely with the founding team to define target audiences, positioning, and key messaging for marketing campaigns.

• Conduct thorough market research and competitor analysis to identify key opportunities and develop unique value propositions.

• Implement and manage digital marketing channels, including but not limited to social media, content marketing, email marketing, SEO, PPC advertising, and partnerships.

• Create compelling and engaging content across various platforms, including website, blog, social media, email newsletters, and ad campaigns.

• Analyze data and key performance indicators to measure campaign effectiveness and optimize marketing strategies.

• Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies to identify innovative marketing opportunities.

• Work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure marketing efforts align with overall business objectives.

• Monitor and manage the marketing budget effectively to maximize ROI.

• Proven track record of driving successful digital marketing initiatives, preferably in a start-up environment.

• Extensive experience in developing and implementing digital marketing strategies across multiple channels.

• Strong understanding of the offshore advisory services or financial services industry and the ability to tailor marketing efforts accordingly.

• Solid knowledge of digital marketing tools and platforms, such as Adobe Creative Suite & CRM, Google Analytics, SEO tools, email marketing software, social media management tools, and CRM systems.

• Excellent copywriting skills and the ability to create persuasive and engaging content.

• Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret data, derive insights, and make data-driven decisions.

• Creative thinker with the ability to identify innovative marketing opportunities.

• Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

• High level of self-motivation, initiative, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced start-up environment

• Working knowledge of HTML, CSS and WordPress is a plus.

- Salary: Negotiable based on experience and track records

- A friendly, dynamic and professional environment with great chances to learn new skills and gain valuable experience

- Annual leave, insurance following Vietnam Law and as company’s regulation (social insurance and health care insurance, etc.)

- Periodic and regular evaluations for salary raises in accordance with performances (including review salary, recognize employee’s efforts and identify development/improvement needs)

- Outdoor activities with company support: company trip, birthday gift, mid-autumn gift, 13th-month salary, Year-end party, etc.)

