Tuyển Digital Marketing Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Deliver operation and execution for e-Commerce business of all FnB categories under direction of eBusiness Manager by brand by partners, including growth strategy, strategic shopper marketing plan, optimized ecommerce media, CRM plan, portfolio management, promotion gift management, content building, monitoring, budget/investment planning & control. FnB eCommerce Marketing works directly with ePartner on the Marketing Planning and execution while the sales operation is led by NiM eCommerce Team. Strengthen relationship with external online customers:

- Based on JBP, breakdown into monthly Marketing & Campaign calendar by brands and by customer to avoid customers' conflict, strengthen dashboard from sell-in and sell-out. Optimize and tracking of investment mapping with Sales target

- Ensure healthy metrics for online sales: traffic, %CR, offtake trend, ROAS & guided GMV from paid media...

- Lead Ecommerce Campaign & Merchandising Planning and execution

- Lead Co-brand and partnership management to access potential matching target audience and extra value exchange

- Ensure digital shelf & new initiatives update: SIS management, E-content, product page, landing page, thumbnail...

• Internal collaboration with Brand team, Finance controller, Demand planning, Sales team, Channel development team: