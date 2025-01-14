Tuyển Digital Marketing Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Deliver operation and execution for e-Commerce business of all FnB categories under direction of eBusiness Manager by brand by partners, including growth strategy, strategic shopper marketing plan, optimized ecommerce media, CRM plan, portfolio management, promotion gift management, content building, monitoring, budget/investment planning & control. FnB eCommerce Marketing works directly with ePartner on the Marketing Planning and execution while the sales operation is led by NiM eCommerce Team. Strengthen relationship with external online customers:
- Based on JBP, breakdown into monthly Marketing & Campaign calendar by brands and by customer to avoid customers' conflict, strengthen dashboard from sell-in and sell-out. Optimize and tracking of investment mapping with Sales target
- Ensure healthy metrics for online sales: traffic, %CR, offtake trend, ROAS & guided GMV from paid media...
- Lead Ecommerce Campaign & Merchandising Planning and execution
- Lead Co-brand and partnership management to access potential matching target audience and extra value exchange
- Ensure digital shelf & new initiatives update: SIS management, E-content, product page, landing page, thumbnail...
• Internal collaboration with Brand team, Finance controller, Demand planning, Sales team, Channel development team:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Floor 5, Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung,DaKao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

