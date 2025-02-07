Tuyển Digital Marketing Mobile Health Singapore In Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Mobile Health Singapore In Hanoi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Mobile Health Singapore In Hanoi

Mức lương
Đến 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Level 10, ICON4 Tower

- near Dai hoc Giao thong van tai, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD

Responsibilities:
- Developing and executing a comprehensive marketing strategy to strengthen and expand the MaNaDr brand in the Vietnamese market.
- Leading the Vietnam marketing team, overseeing promotional campaigns, ensuring they align with company goals, and optimizing their effectiveness.
- Managing the global YouTube channel, global website and social media, fostering strong connections with international audiences.
- Overseeing and implementing SEO tasks.
- Collaborating seamlessly with cross-functional teams to ensure marketing strategies are maximized for success.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in SEO; experience in healthcare branding is a plus.
- Leadership or management experience is a plus.
- Fluency in both spoken and written English.
- Proficiency in digital marketing tools and platforms.

Tại Mobile Health Singapore In Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mobile Health Singapore In Hanoi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mobile Health Singapore In Hanoi

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Level 10, ICON4 Tower - near Dai hoc Giao thong van tai, Cau Giay, Hanoi.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

