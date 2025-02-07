Tuyển Digital Marketing Mobile Health Singapore In Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Mức lương Đến 1,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Level 10, ICON4 Tower - near Dai hoc Giao thong van tai, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Digital Marketing

Responsibilities:

- Developing and executing a comprehensive marketing strategy to strengthen and expand the MaNaDr brand in the Vietnamese market.

- Leading the Vietnam marketing team, overseeing promotional campaigns, ensuring they align with company goals, and optimizing their effectiveness.

- Managing the global YouTube channel, global website and social media, fostering strong connections with international audiences.

- Overseeing and implementing SEO tasks.

- Collaborating seamlessly with cross-functional teams to ensure marketing strategies are maximized for success.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

- Minimum of 3 years of experience in SEO; experience in healthcare branding is a plus.

- Leadership or management experience is a plus.

- Fluency in both spoken and written English.

- Proficiency in digital marketing tools and platforms.

Tại Mobile Health Singapore In Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mobile Health Singapore In Hanoi

