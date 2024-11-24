Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Artemis, số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

You’ll do

Plan and execute all digital marketing, including SEO/SEM, email, social media, and display advertising campaigns.

Design, build, and maintain our social media presence across various platforms.

Optimize website content and landing pages for search engine optimization.

Collaborate with internal teams to create high-quality content and optimize the user experience.

Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs).

Utilize strong analytical tools such as Google Analytics, customer io, and others to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touchpoints.

Identify trends and insights, and optimize spend and performance based on the insights.

App Store optimization

Other tasks assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You have...

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.

3+ years of experience in performance marketing or a similar role.

Proven working experience in digital marketing, particularly within the industry.

Demonstrable experience leading and managing SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media, and/or display advertising campaigns.

Solid knowledge of website analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, NetInsight, Omniture, WebTrends).

Experience in setting up and optimizing Google Adwords campaigns.

Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking.

Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing and measurement.

A faster learner with a data-driven mindset, great logical thinking, and tech-savvy

Fluent English

What's plus

Proficiency in Excel or Tableau

Proof of Ads certifications/training: Google Ads Certifications, Facebook

Blueprint Certification

Passion for e-commerce

Experience with SaaS products

User empathy mindset

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We offer

Salary range: Negotiate

Performance review: 2 times per year.

Yearly Salary Package: 13th-month salary bonus + Performance bonus: up to 3 months.

Lunch meal + Parking fees provided.

12 remote working days/ year.

12 annual leaves/ year.

Bonus on birthday, 30/4&1/5, 2/9.

Social insurance & Health insurance for team members.

Annual Health Checkup at the top clinic in Vietnam.

Weekly shoulder massage treatment.

Annual team building: summer trip, many indoor and outdoor activities such as soccer club, swimming club, cycling club...

Why you'll love working here

Learn product-thinking and customer-centric mindset.

Collaborative and Passionate Colleague.

Professional and Creative Office View.

Clear & Scientific Agile Framework on the whole company workflow & culture.

Ability to work as a member of a full process of product development. Learn and grow with a talented team. We want to develop and grow a strong product development team with expertise and skills we can be proud of through different products and battles.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin