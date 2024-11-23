Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: CIC 219 Trung Kính Cầu Giấy HN, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Plan ASO and execute the plan for the Mobile App product.

Conduct research, optimize keywords, and use tools and methods to improve search rankings, and optimize Store_listing on the App Store (Apple) to increase conversion rates.

User acquisition on platforms such as Apple Search, Google Ads, Facebook Ads...

Coordinate with other teams to optimize product development plans.

Use analytics tracking tools: Google Analytics, Firebase, data, AppTweak, ... to analyze the market, and track app store rankings.

Monitor, synthesize, evaluate work results, and propose improvements.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience at least 1 year in iOS Marketing

Understanding of ASO mobile app on the App Store (Apple)

Proficiency in ASO support tools, running ads such as Apple Search, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Tiktok Ads

Research and market analysis skills using specialized tools for the mobile app industry.

Knowledge of English is an advantage

Independent/teamwork mindset.

Honest, proactive, and responsible in work attitude.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Saturday & Sunday OFF, Overtime pay is 150%, 200%, 300% as per labor law;

Work performance review 2 times/ year (in April and October);

Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus (2/9, 30/4, 1/5, 1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and Bao Viet care insurance;

01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months

01 day remote work; A flexitime allowance of 90-180 minutes per month for employees;

Minimum 14 paid leaves per annum for all employees after probation;

Nice & modern working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, drinks;

Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and weekly eating together; English - Japanese Club, Sports Clubs;

Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company;

Flat, open and sharing culture with friendly management team; outsourcing company with product mindset;

Training courses and working opportunities with technical gurus who built and operated world-class applications with millions of users. This might be a good chance for graduated students to learn cutting-edge technologies and how to build scalable system from scratch;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM

