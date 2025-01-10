Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Continuously receive forecast demand, and flow down to production planning team to make product and prepare materials, resources for production.

• Check and Monitor new Project progress, summary and report to Director periodically.

• Monitoring production progress and give prediction on potential delay of shipment (if have) to request for preventative actions from relevant departments.

• Lead the shipping process; work with relevant departments (quality, production, packaging, logistic) to make sufficient goods and documents for the qualified shipments.

• Keeps periodical communication with customer by email/ conference meeting to: discuss any concern about demand, development status, production progress, and other problems if have; response any request from customers. Co-operate with relevant departments to satisfy.

• Welcome guests to visit the company: announce other departments to do preparation, present company introduction, and greeting.

• Update sales forecast/result to manager base on demand forecast and shipment result.

• Follow customer’s payment schedule.

• Update KPIs and report to manager.