Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Event Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lot CN1

- 02B

- 4

- 8, High

- tech industrial zone I, Hoa Lac hi

- tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Continuously receive forecast demand, and flow down to production planning team to make product and prepare materials, resources for production.
• Check and Monitor new Project progress, summary and report to Director periodically.
• Monitoring production progress and give prediction on potential delay of shipment (if have) to request for preventative actions from relevant departments.
• Lead the shipping process; work with relevant departments (quality, production, packaging, logistic) to make sufficient goods and documents for the qualified shipments.
• Keeps periodical communication with customer by email/ conference meeting to: discuss any concern about demand, development status, production progress, and other problems if have; response any request from customers. Co-operate with relevant departments to satisfy.
• Welcome guests to visit the company: announce other departments to do preparation, present company introduction, and greeting.
• Update sales forecast/result to manager base on demand forecast and shipment result.
• Follow customer’s payment schedule.
• Update KPIs and report to manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot CN1-02B-4-8, High-tech industrial zone I, Hoa Lac hi-tech park, Ha Bang commune, Thach That district, Hanoi city, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-event-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job290495
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Event Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanwha Life Vietnam
Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanwha Life Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hà Nội Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 03/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Abbott
Tuyển Event Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Abbott
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN KOSHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 09/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Event Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanwha Life Vietnam
Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanwha Life Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hà Nội Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 03/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Abbott
Tuyển Event Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Abbott
Hạn nộp: 26/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ KỸ THUẬT DTL
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAPHIA CARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAPHIA CARE
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing Danko Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Danko Group
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty cổ phần Canifa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Canifa
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ DSS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ DSS Việt Nam
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỲNH NGA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỲNH NGA
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu BÁO ĐIỆN TỬ VNEXPRESS.NET Pro Company
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Babylons làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Babylons
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tới 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ A&B VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ A&B VIỆT NAM
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ A&B VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ A&B VIỆT NAM
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing Hiệp Hội Phần Mềm Và Dịch Vụ CNTT Việt Nam (Vinasa) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hiệp Hội Phần Mềm Và Dịch Vụ CNTT Việt Nam (Vinasa)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hanwha Aero Engines Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 1,100 USD Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit
900 - 1,100 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Navigos Search
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Vingroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vingroup
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing BIDV MetLife làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận BIDV MetLife
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận British University Vietnam (BUV)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Event Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận British University Vietnam (BUV)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH BMS VINA Tại Hà Nội (Dentium Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và dịch vụ văn hóa Đinh Tị
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm