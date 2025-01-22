Tuyển Event Marketing BIDV MetLife làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Summary of Responsibilities:

This role is responsible for developing, implementing engagement programs, all types of Banca channel events. activation activities for salesforce and partner. It also includes defining customer segmentation and propositions, and monitoring the performance of all implemented programs.

Principal Responsibilities:

1. Engagement Activities

• Design and execute engagement programs and initiatives specifically targeted at bank partner, internal sales force and customers to strengthen relationships and drive business growth.

• Take care of Talent Club for top salesmen from bank partner and internal salesforce, including implement high frequency club activities, special sales events, communication, rewards.

• Identify engagement needs and tailor activities to meet business plan periodically.

2. Plan and Organize Events

• Develop comprehensive plans for internal and external activation activities for Banca sales force, partner’ branches with various theme for each month (Sales & Customer Workshop, Kickoff, GP/IW, Training, Minishow, Bigshow, Contest, etc.).

• Plan, organize and take responsibilities for end-to-end process of trip events.

• Oversee all aspects of event management including logistics, budgeting, and vendor coordination.