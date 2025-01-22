Tuyển Event Marketing BIDV MetLife làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Event Marketing BIDV MetLife làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

BIDV MetLife
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
BIDV MetLife

Event Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại BIDV MetLife

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 3A, Tòa tháp VCCI, Số 9 Đào Duy Anh, Phương Mai, Đống Đa, Hà Nội.

Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Summary of Responsibilities:
This role is responsible for developing, implementing engagement programs, all types of Banca channel events. activation activities for salesforce and partner. It also includes defining customer segmentation and propositions, and monitoring the performance of all implemented programs.
Principal Responsibilities:
1. Engagement Activities
• Design and execute engagement programs and initiatives specifically targeted at bank partner, internal sales force and customers to strengthen relationships and drive business growth.
• Take care of Talent Club for top salesmen from bank partner and internal salesforce, including implement high frequency club activities, special sales events, communication, rewards.
• Identify engagement needs and tailor activities to meet business plan periodically.
2. Plan and Organize Events
• Develop comprehensive plans for internal and external activation activities for Banca sales force, partner’ branches with various theme for each month (Sales & Customer Workshop, Kickoff, GP/IW, Training, Minishow, Bigshow, Contest, etc.).
• Plan, organize and take responsibilities for end-to-end process of trip events.
• Oversee all aspects of event management including logistics, budgeting, and vendor coordination.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại BIDV MetLife Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BIDV MetLife

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BIDV MetLife

BIDV MetLife

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

