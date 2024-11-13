Tuyển IT Project Manager Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Tầng 11, tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82, Duy Tân,, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Manage project activities for multiple projects across all project phases, including initiation, planning, execution, monitoring, control, and closure.
Create, manage, and track project aspects, including, but not limited to: project planning, schedule monitoring, scope management, quality control, cost control, risk & issue management, resource planning, and reports.
Ensure organizational standards & software development standards/practices are followed.
Work with business partners in prioritizing project works & coordinating product roadmap development to achieve the ultimate objectives of products/projects.
Know how to manage work, teams, and clients and report the structure of Agile/Scrum Development Frameworks.
Responsible for assisting the team with skill development & enhancement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Qualifications: A Bachelor's degree, preferably in a computer-related field.
Having an IT background
Goal-oriented, positive, proactive & CAN-DO attitude
Problem-solving, negotiation, analytical & well-organized skills
Good communication & interpersonal skills
Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
Being good at mathematics is a significant bonus point
Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance
An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-share environment work closely with international experts, and join conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies.
Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations
Opportunity to be onsite in the US
Company trip, Team Building
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
