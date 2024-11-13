Tuyển IT Project Manager Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 11, tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82, Duy Tân,, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Manage project activities for multiple projects across all project phases, including initiation, planning, execution, monitoring, control, and closure.

Create, manage, and track project aspects, including, but not limited to: project planning, schedule monitoring, scope management, quality control, cost control, risk & issue management, resource planning, and reports.

Ensure organizational standards & software development standards/practices are followed.

Work with business partners in prioritizing project works & coordinating product roadmap development to achieve the ultimate objectives of products/projects.

Know how to manage work, teams, and clients and report the structure of Agile/Scrum Development Frameworks.

Responsible for assisting the team with skill development & enhancement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent English fluency in writing, and speaking skills

Qualifications: A Bachelor's degree, preferably in a computer-related field.

Having an IT background

Goal-oriented, positive, proactive & CAN-DO attitude

Problem-solving, negotiation, analytical & well-organized skills

Good communication & interpersonal skills

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Being good at mathematics is a significant bonus point

Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and bonus based on performance.

Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance

An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-share environment work closely with international experts, and join conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies.

Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacations

Opportunity to be onsite in the US

Company trip, Team Building

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam

