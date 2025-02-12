Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global
- 21 Tân Cảng, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD
- Create drawings for Electrical/Instrument projects based on design information and standards specified by the Korean party.
- Detailed design of electrical materials for the project.
- Details will be provided during the interview.
- Tạo bản vẽ cho các dự án điện/ thiết bị điện dựa trên thông tin thiết kế và tiêu chuẩn do bên Hàn Quốc quy định.
- Thiết kế chi tiết vật tư điện cho công trình.
- Chi tiết sẽ được cung cấp khi phỏng vấn.
Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelors of Electronic, Electrical, Mechatronics, Control and Automation Engineering
Electronic, Electrical, Mechatronics, Control and Automation Engineering
- Having 1-2 years of relevant work experience
1-2 years
- Be proficient in using AutoCAD, Excel. To be able to use Revit is advantageous.
- Be proficient in using AutoCAD, Excel.
- Be able to communicate in English. Priority is given to candidates with good command of Korean skills
- Please submit your CV in English
submit your CV in English
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
