Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Mức lương 400 - 800 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 19 - 21 Tân Cảng, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD

- Create drawings for Electrical/Instrument projects based on design information and standards specified by the Korean party.

- Detailed design of electrical materials for the project.

- Details will be provided during the interview.

- Tạo bản vẽ cho các dự án điện/ thiết bị điện dựa trên thông tin thiết kế và tiêu chuẩn do bên Hàn Quốc quy định.

- Thiết kế chi tiết vật tư điện cho công trình.

- Chi tiết sẽ được cung cấp khi phỏng vấn.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

REQUIREMENTS:

- Bachelors of Electronic, Electrical, Mechatronics, Control and Automation Engineering

Electronic, Electrical, Mechatronics, Control and Automation Engineering

- Having 1-2 years of relevant work experience

1-2 years

- Be proficient in using AutoCAD, Excel. To be able to use Revit is advantageous.

- Be proficient in using AutoCAD, Excel.

- Be able to communicate in English. Priority is given to candidates with good command of Korean skills

- Please submit your CV in English

submit your CV in English

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin