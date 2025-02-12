Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global

Mức lương
400 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 19

- 21 Tân Cảng, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD

- Create drawings for Electrical/Instrument projects based on design information and standards specified by the Korean party.
- Detailed design of electrical materials for the project.
- Details will be provided during the interview.
- Tạo bản vẽ cho các dự án điện/ thiết bị điện dựa trên thông tin thiết kế và tiêu chuẩn do bên Hàn Quốc quy định.
- Thiết kế chi tiết vật tư điện cho công trình.
- Chi tiết sẽ được cung cấp khi phỏng vấn.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelors of Electronic, Electrical, Mechatronics, Control and Automation Engineering
Electronic, Electrical, Mechatronics, Control and Automation Engineering
- Having 1-2 years of relevant work experience
1-2 years
- Be proficient in using AutoCAD, Excel. To be able to use Revit is advantageous.
- Be proficient in using AutoCAD, Excel.
- Be able to communicate in English. Priority is given to candidates with good command of Korean skills
- Please submit your CV in English
submit your CV in English

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global

Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, Tòa nhà Twin Tower 11, Số 85 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

