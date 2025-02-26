Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Navigos Search làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Mức lương 800 - 1,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Da Nang

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD

Navigos Search's client is a Japanese company, establishing a new mechanical design office in Da Nang, Vietnam and looking for a mechanical design engineer as below:

• Create mechanical design drawings using CAD software (SolidWorks preferred)

• Develop design concepts and translate them into detailed technical drawings

• Communicate with Japanese headquarters and local engineers to ensure project alignment

• Supervise and guide local engineers on mechanical design tasks

• Deliver high-quality technical drawings to meet client requirements

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University

- Fluent Japanese at least N2 level

- Experience in mechanical design (CAD proficiency required)

- Experience using SolidWorks (CAD software) is preferred

- Ability to work independently as a team member

- Nice to have experience in management or team leadership while actively contributing to design work

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin