Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Navigos Search làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Mức lương
800 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
- Đà Nẵng: Da Nang

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,000 USD

Navigos Search's client is a Japanese company, establishing a new mechanical design office in Da Nang, Vietnam and looking for a mechanical design engineer as below:
• Create mechanical design drawings using CAD software (SolidWorks preferred)
• Develop design concepts and translate them into detailed technical drawings
• Communicate with Japanese headquarters and local engineers to ensure project alignment
• Supervise and guide local engineers on mechanical design tasks
• Deliver high-quality technical drawings to meet client requirements

- Graduated from University
- Fluent Japanese at least N2 level
- Experience in mechanical design (CAD proficiency required)
- Experience using SolidWorks (CAD software) is preferred
- Ability to work independently as a team member
- Nice to have experience in management or team leadership while actively contributing to design work

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

