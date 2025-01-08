Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Graphic Designer forms part of Marketing focused on both internal communication and our external customer base in Asia Pacific (particularly Australia), North America, UK, Europe and Africa. This position reports directly to the General Manager, Continuous Improvement (based in our Vietnam offices) with a strong dotted line reporting to the Senior Director, Marketing, Asia Pacific (based in Melbourne, Australia).

Graphic Designer

• This role is responsible for creating and developing specialist creative design solutions for the Company ranging from: internal and external communications including staff newsletters, recruitment events, brand identity, digital, video, event promotions, merchandise, and customer presentations.

• The role combines art and technology to communicate ideas through text and images and the layout of electronic and printed information.

Roles & Responsibilities:

1. Deliver creative concepts, design, and production of graphics, ensuring the designs adhere to global MiTek guidelines

2. Develop graphic marketing collateral to support the business which may include signage, illustrations, digital assets as well as technical marketing material, merchandise, internal/external publications, staff event communications, and video content

3. Support the EMEA Marketing Manager with all collateral and branding requirements

4. Support the EMEA Marketing Manager with internal staff communication to deliver consistent branding and design