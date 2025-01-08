Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MiTek Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/03/2025
MiTek Việt Nam

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại MiTek Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: A5 Building, Parcel A5, E

- Office Park, Sang Tao Street, Tan Thuan EPZ, Tan Thuan Dong ward, Distric

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Graphic Designer forms part of Marketing focused on both internal communication and our external customer base in Asia Pacific (particularly Australia), North America, UK, Europe and Africa. This position reports directly to the General Manager, Continuous Improvement (based in our Vietnam offices) with a strong dotted line reporting to the Senior Director, Marketing, Asia Pacific (based in Melbourne, Australia).
Graphic Designer
• This role is responsible for creating and developing specialist creative design solutions for the Company ranging from: internal and external communications including staff newsletters, recruitment events, brand identity, digital, video, event promotions, merchandise, and customer presentations.
• The role combines art and technology to communicate ideas through text and images and the layout of electronic and printed information.
Roles & Responsibilities:
1. Deliver creative concepts, design, and production of graphics, ensuring the designs adhere to global MiTek guidelines
1
2. Develop graphic marketing collateral to support the business which may include signage, illustrations, digital assets as well as technical marketing material, merchandise, internal/external publications, staff event communications, and video content
3. Support the EMEA Marketing Manager with all collateral and branding requirements
4. Support the EMEA Marketing Manager with internal staff communication to deliver consistent branding and design

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại MiTek Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MiTek Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MiTek Việt Nam

MiTek Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà A5, Lô số A5, khu E-Office, đường Sáng Tạo, KCX Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-graphic-design-illustration-animation-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job317615
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Innorix Vietnam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Innorix Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Innorix Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Innorix Vietnam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Innorix Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Innorix Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ HAPPY THỊNH VƯỢNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ HAPPY THỊNH VƯỢNG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TV HUB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TV HUB
15 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỀN TẢNG PHÁT SÓNG TRỰC TUYẾN ONAIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỀN TẢNG PHÁT SÓNG TRỰC TUYẾN ONAIR
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN P.A.C.C làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 21 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN P.A.C.C
18 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ST EVENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ST EVENT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG DU LỊCH VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG DU LỊCH VIỆT
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH PFAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PFAM
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation HIGH RESOLUTION COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HIGH RESOLUTION COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Guvi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Guvi
Tới 2 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ THI CÔNG KUM AD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ THI CÔNG KUM AD
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CP TOYAR INC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CP TOYAR INC
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN PI GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN PI GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Ride Plus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu Công ty TNHH Ride Plus
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH HOCK WONG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HOCK WONG VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Schola làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Schola
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation HỘ KINH DOANH BOSHOP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH BOSHOP
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ MINDX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ MINDX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ SAIGON REAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ SAIGON REAL
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Hoàn Vũ Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Hoàn Vũ Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH COLLECTIVE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH COLLECTIVE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CP VẬT LIỆU XÂY DỰNG VÀ NHÀ THÔNG MINH PHÚ KHANG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CP VẬT LIỆU XÂY DỰNG VÀ NHÀ THÔNG MINH PHÚ KHANG GIA
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH VIETNAM PREMIUM PRODUCTS TRADING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH VIETNAM PREMIUM PRODUCTS TRADING
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch vụ Phát Tiến Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch vụ Phát Tiến Pro Company
9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Thể Thao Sông Hồng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thể Thao Sông Hồng
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Dịch VỤ MMO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Dịch VỤ MMO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation 7LUCK EXPERT AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận 7LUCK EXPERT AGENCY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm