Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Diana Unicharm JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Diana Unicharm JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 16, 62A, CMT8, P6, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
* Design for brand official store on e-commerce website (Shopee, Tiktok, Lazada, Tiki…)
• Conceptualize and design key visuals based on product direction for monthly campaigns.
• Responsible for designing onsite banners, landing pages, thumbnails, and livestream banners for sales campaigns.
• Continuously optimize layout & banners for brand official stores, which lead to high clicks & conversion rate.
• Support design-related tasks within the team as needed.
* Motion graphic videos
• Create and deliver motion graphic videos for various digital media platforms.
• Integrate voiceovers and sound effects to enhance the effectiveness of motion graphic videos.
• Support any additional tasks or projects assigned by the direct manager when required.
* Design for digital marketing campaigns
• Concept design for digital marketing campaigns, including but not limited to facebook ads, email, GDN, display banners, others…
• Design product/sale promotions for affiliate programs.
• Design social media posts that coincide with email campaigns.
• Design promotion, marketing and campaign images for the website.
• Adapt & adjust design for multiple purposes upon request.
