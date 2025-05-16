Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Diana Unicharm JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Design for brand official store on e-commerce website (Shopee, Tiktok, Lazada, Tiki…)

• Conceptualize and design key visuals based on product direction for monthly campaigns.

• Responsible for designing onsite banners, landing pages, thumbnails, and livestream banners for sales campaigns.

• Continuously optimize layout & banners for brand official stores, which lead to high clicks & conversion rate.

• Support design-related tasks within the team as needed.

* Motion graphic videos

• Create and deliver motion graphic videos for various digital media platforms.

• Integrate voiceovers and sound effects to enhance the effectiveness of motion graphic videos.

• Support any additional tasks or projects assigned by the direct manager when required.

* Design for digital marketing campaigns

• Concept design for digital marketing campaigns, including but not limited to facebook ads, email, GDN, display banners, others…

• Design product/sale promotions for affiliate programs.

• Design social media posts that coincide with email campaigns.

• Design promotion, marketing and campaign images for the website.

• Adapt & adjust design for multiple purposes upon request.