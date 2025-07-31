Tuyển Project Manager MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

A Brief Overview

The Senior Project Manager manages large and complex projects throughout the entire project lifecycle. For this role, the project manager will be a delivery-focused professional with recognized industry qualifications and certifications. Importantly, we are looking for someone who has deployed business solutions on the Service Now platform. Applicants with experience in delivering solutions on the Salesforce platform are also considered; however, preference will be given to applicants with ServiceNow experience.

The project is expected to be of approximately 2 years' duration. The project is a transformation initiative to redesign the way almost 3.000 professional staff deliver services to our global customers. Critical to the success of the program will be a demonstrated ability to work in parallel andin collaboration with the Change manager for the program we are delivering. These two personnel are critical to a successful program deployment, management of the customer experience as well as adoption by customer and internal operations delivery teams.

Partnership and collaboration with global IT teams will be needed to be successful in the role.

The candidate would be able to demonstrate execution of all project management disciplines, including but not limited to project prioritization, risk management, planning, resource management, budgeting and financial management, business case development, change management and value realization. Collaborates with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and vendors to deliver high-quality solutions that align with the company's strategic objectives.