Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Alpha Plus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công Ty TNHH Alpha Plus
- Hồ Chí Minh: No. 27 Street 16th, Nam Vien Villa, Tan Phu Ward, District 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD
Main Responsibilities:
• Design Marketing materials such as banners, posters, flyers, brochures, standees and advertising documents. Create websites and application interfaces, as well as visuals for social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.).
• Develop creative ideas for marketing and communication campaigns.
• Edit and finalize design products based on requirements from departments.
• Support the development of brand identity and related design elements.
Collaboration:
• Work closely with the marketing department to ensure designs align with branding strategies.
Other tasks:
• Research and update modern design trends and tools.
• Ensure project deadlines and the quality of delivered products are met.
Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 1-2 years of experience in the same position in an advantage.
• Strong athletic sense, creativity and ability to quickly grasp design trends.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Alpha Plus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Alpha Plus
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
