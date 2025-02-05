Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Alpha Plus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD

Main Responsibilities:

• Design Marketing materials such as banners, posters, flyers, brochures, standees and advertising documents. Create websites and application interfaces, as well as visuals for social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.).

• Develop creative ideas for marketing and communication campaigns.

• Edit and finalize design products based on requirements from departments.

• Support the development of brand identity and related design elements.

Collaboration:

• Work closely with the marketing department to ensure designs align with branding strategies.

Other tasks:

• Research and update modern design trends and tools.

• Ensure project deadlines and the quality of delivered products are met.