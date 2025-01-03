Tuyển IT Helpdesk Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
- Hà Nội: 14th floor Song Hong Park View office building, No. 165 Thai Ha street, Dong Da district, Hanoi city.
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the implementation and management of the Products’ Testing Program, including technical support and assessment for products’ safety, compliance to the relative international standard.
- Products’ 3rd party lab test program.
- Prepare related documents for testing, such as Test Request Form, General letter, etc.
- Request related documents from factory for testing, such as BOM, CONEG COC, testing doc. Etc
- Arrange factory send sample to office for preview and send testing sample to lab for quotation or testing.
- Monitor the status of testing, chase testing result/report from labs.
- Coordinate all activities between factories, clients and labs.
- Check / update data in system to ensure it is properly recorded.
- Upload/update testing reports, technical documents, and reports on the system.
- Perform any job related assignment as required by Manager or above.
- The primary function of the Testing and Technical Support Coordinator will be to assist Testing and Technical Support supervisor with all testing, technical files and other related compliance functions as required to ship Jazwares’ product to global customers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI