Tuyển IT Helpdesk Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Duties and Responsibilities

- Responsible for the implementation and management of the Products’ Testing Program, including technical support and assessment for products’ safety, compliance to the relative international standard.

- Products’ 3rd party lab test program.

- Prepare related documents for testing, such as Test Request Form, General letter, etc.

- Request related documents from factory for testing, such as BOM, CONEG COC, testing doc. Etc

- Arrange factory send sample to office for preview and send testing sample to lab for quotation or testing.

- Monitor the status of testing, chase testing result/report from labs.

- Coordinate all activities between factories, clients and labs.

- Check / update data in system to ensure it is properly recorded.

- Upload/update testing reports, technical documents, and reports on the system.

- Perform any job related assignment as required by Manager or above.

- The primary function of the Testing and Technical Support Coordinator will be to assist Testing and Technical Support supervisor with all testing, technical files and other related compliance functions as required to ship Jazwares’ product to global customers.