Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/10/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM

Điện tử/Phần cứng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Điện tử/Phần cứng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
12 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thừa Thiên Huế: 28 Nguyễn Tri Phương, Phú Nhuận, TP Huế

Mô Tả Công Việc Điện tử/Phần cứng Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu

Participate in the development of website and mobile web projects for clients. Analyze system requirements, design systems, and design databases. Optimize system performance and security. Engage in research and direction on new technologies.
Participate in the development of website and mobile web projects for clients.
Analyze system requirements, design systems, and design databases.
Optimize system performance and security.
Engage in research and direction on new technologies.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background
Bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.
Relevant Knowledge & Experience
At least 2 years of experience in PHP programming and frameworks such as Laravel, Symfony, CodeIgniter, Yii, or equivalent technologies. Strong knowledge of OOP, data structures, and databases. Understanding and experience with design patterns, programming principles, and coding standards. Proficiency in clean code techniques, code refactoring, and Unit Testing. Proficient with source control tools (Git, Github, GitLab, Bitbucket, etc.). Experience with Docker. Knowledge and understanding of DevOps is an advantage. Basic English reading and writing skills are an advantage.
At least 2 years of experience in PHP programming and frameworks such as Laravel, Symfony, CodeIgniter, Yii, or equivalent technologies.
Strong knowledge of OOP, data structures, and databases.
Understanding and experience with design patterns, programming principles, and coding standards.
Proficiency in clean code techniques, code refactoring, and Unit Testing.
Proficient with source control tools (Git, Github, GitLab, Bitbucket, etc.).
Experience with Docker.
Knowledge and understanding of DevOps is an advantage.
Basic English reading and writing skills are an advantage.
Additional Knowledge & Experience
Ability to self-learn and solve problems. Good teamwork spirit and ability to work independently. Clear communication and presentation skills.
Ability to self-learn and solve problems.
Good teamwork spirit and ability to work independently.
Clear communication and presentation skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary & Bonus
Competitive salary, negotiable based on ability. Performance review: twice a year. 13th and 14th-month bonus based on company business results. Provision of Mac Mini or MacBook based on position requirements.
Competitive salary, negotiable based on ability.
Performance review: twice a year.
13th and 14th-month bonus based on company business results.
Provision of Mac Mini or MacBook based on position requirements.
Working Environment
Learning culture that promotes personal development. Social Insurance, Health Insurance, and Unemployment Insurance as per current laws. Annual health check-up. Regular team events and activities: March 8th, October 20th, November 19th, Mid-Autumn Festival, year-end Gala, annual vacations, etc. Support for learning activities, knowledge exchange, and seminars (technology seminars, book clubs, Japanese, English, etc.). 100% support for soft skills training, professional training courses, and certification exams both domestically and internationally.
Learning culture that promotes personal development.
Social Insurance, Health Insurance, and Unemployment Insurance as per current laws.
Annual health check-up.
Regular team events and activities: March 8th, October 20th, November 19th, Mid-Autumn Festival, year-end Gala, annual vacations, etc.
Support for learning activities, knowledge exchange, and seminars (technology seminars, book clubs, Japanese, English, etc.).
100% support for soft skills training, professional training courses, and certification exams both domestically and internationally.
Career Path
Career development path as part of employee growth at DEHA Vietnam, including vertical advancement to specialist and management positions. Consultation, guidance, and support to maximize abilities and career development. Goal setting for personal, team, and organizational objectives.
Career development path as part of employee growth at DEHA Vietnam, including vertical advancement to specialist and management positions.
Consultation, guidance, and support to maximize abilities and career development.
Goal setting for personal, team, and organizational objectives.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà MD Complex, số 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường Cầu Diễn, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-junior-php-developer-thu-nhap-12-18-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-thua-thien-hue-job204638
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Khai Thác Đá Thừa Thiên Huế
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho Công ty Cổ phần Khai Thác Đá Thừa Thiên Huế làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Khai Thác Đá Thừa Thiên Huế
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Thừa Thiên Huế Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 244 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 233 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 292 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 292 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HBT TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH HBT TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HBT TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG VÀ DỊCH VỤ THANH GIANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG VÀ DỊCH VỤ THANH GIANG
20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Content Creator Thành Vinh Holdings làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu Thành Vinh Holdings
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ IMG HUẾ làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ IMG HUẾ
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 8 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
4 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Xuất Nhập Khẩu Minh Hiền làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Xuất Nhập Khẩu Minh Hiền
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YẾN SÀO NHA TRANG làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YẾN SÀO NHA TRANG
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YẾN SÀO NHA TRANG làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 5 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YẾN SÀO NHA TRANG
5 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ICO - CHI NHÁNH THỪA THIÊN HUẾ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 22 - 55 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ICO - CHI NHÁNH THỪA THIÊN HUẾ
22 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC KINDLE làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC KINDLE
5.5 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH BESTBOOKING VIETNAM làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH BESTBOOKING VIETNAM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH BESTBOOKING VIETNAM làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH BESTBOOKING VIETNAM
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH BESTBOOKING VIETNAM làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH BESTBOOKING VIETNAM
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH BESTBOOKING VIETNAM làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DU LỊCH BESTBOOKING VIETNAM
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên tư vấn tín dụng Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập 8 - 17 Triệu Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset
8 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH Thiết Kế và Xây Dựng Nhà Thép TD House Modern làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thiết Kế và Xây Dựng Nhà Thép TD House Modern
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ NNP làm việc tại Lạng Sơn thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ NNP
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MARATHON EDUCATION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Trails Of Indochina Limited (Toi) làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trails Of Indochina Limited (Toi)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Nhật Công ty cổ phần đầu tư thương mại và xây dựng Hải Phong làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư thương mại và xây dựng Hải Phong
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC PHẨM ĐÔNG Á Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC PHẨM ĐÔNG Á Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HỆ THỐNG ANH NGỮ AMES ENGLISH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu HỆ THỐNG ANH NGỮ AMES ENGLISH
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Vận Tải Bách Việt làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 5 - 6 Triệu Công ty TNHH Vận Tải Bách Việt
5 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần NKS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần NKS
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập 4 - 8 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
4 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Hàn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN FUNIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC TRỰC TUYẾN FUNIX
3 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Ngân Hàng TMCP Quốc Dân ( NCB ) làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu Ngân Hàng TMCP Quốc Dân ( NCB )
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm