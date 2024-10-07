Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Thừa Thiên Huế: 28 Nguyễn Tri Phương, Phú Nhuận, TP Huế

Mô Tả Công Việc Điện tử/Phần cứng Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu

Participate in the development of website and mobile web projects for clients. Analyze system requirements, design systems, and design databases. Optimize system performance and security. Engage in research and direction on new technologies.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.

Relevant Knowledge & Experience

At least 2 years of experience in PHP programming and frameworks such as Laravel, Symfony, CodeIgniter, Yii, or equivalent technologies. Strong knowledge of OOP, data structures, and databases. Understanding and experience with design patterns, programming principles, and coding standards. Proficiency in clean code techniques, code refactoring, and Unit Testing. Proficient with source control tools (Git, Github, GitLab, Bitbucket, etc.). Experience with Docker. Knowledge and understanding of DevOps is an advantage. Basic English reading and writing skills are an advantage.

Additional Knowledge & Experience

Ability to self-learn and solve problems. Good teamwork spirit and ability to work independently. Clear communication and presentation skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary & Bonus

Competitive salary, negotiable based on ability. Performance review: twice a year. 13th and 14th-month bonus based on company business results. Provision of Mac Mini or MacBook based on position requirements.

Working Environment

Learning culture that promotes personal development. Social Insurance, Health Insurance, and Unemployment Insurance as per current laws. Annual health check-up. Regular team events and activities: March 8th, October 20th, November 19th, Mid-Autumn Festival, year-end Gala, annual vacations, etc. Support for learning activities, knowledge exchange, and seminars (technology seminars, book clubs, Japanese, English, etc.). 100% support for soft skills training, professional training courses, and certification exams both domestically and internationally.

Career Path

Career development path as part of employee growth at DEHA Vietnam, including vertical advancement to specialist and management positions. Consultation, guidance, and support to maximize abilities and career development. Goal setting for personal, team, and organizational objectives.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM

