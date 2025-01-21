Tuyển Kế toán tài chính CÔNG TY TNHH TESSELLATION HÒA BÌNH làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Focuses on preparation of reports to Hong Kong, China

• Reviews the objectives of improvement of the accounting, costing procedures and smooth running of the Finance Department

• The role provides an opportunity for an individual to gain valuable, practical experience in corporate accounting and tax areas in Vietnam and further develop their skills under the detailed guidance from seniors and managers at Tessellation Vietnam

• Support the Finance Manager to drive and strengthen process related to manufacturing including: setup and maintenance costing system, warehouse process

• Act as a Business Partner to liaise with other business functions to deliver value-added analyses, data, input and services to the client functions including working with other department on cost saving, KPI evaluation, internal flow management,….

• Play as Finance business partner to work with all the departments, drive the cost saving initiatives, analysis and give ideas on process improvement, non KPI ratio to drive for cost savin in sustainable way, working with internal partners to take the ideas done in business situation

• Support the Finance Manager in other matters related to Tax and Audit, Legal, External Relations, legal matters for manufacturing business.

• Managing company's financial & accounting, monitoring and reporting systems, business planning, business performance evaluation and budgeting.