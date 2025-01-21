Tuyển Kế toán tài chính CÔNG TY TNHH TESSELLATION HÒA BÌNH làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TESSELLATION HÒA BÌNH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Kế toán tài chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tài chính Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TESSELLATION HÒA BÌNH

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hòa Bình: Lô 20, đường số 1, KCN Lương Sơn, xã Hòa Sơn, huyện Lương Sơn, tỉnh Hòa Bình, Thành phố Hòa Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Focuses on preparation of reports to Hong Kong, China
• Reviews the objectives of improvement of the accounting, costing procedures and smooth running of the Finance Department
• The role provides an opportunity for an individual to gain valuable, practical experience in corporate accounting and tax areas in Vietnam and further develop their skills under the detailed guidance from seniors and managers at Tessellation Vietnam
• Support the Finance Manager to drive and strengthen process related to manufacturing including: setup and maintenance costing system, warehouse process
• Act as a Business Partner to liaise with other business functions to deliver value-added analyses, data, input and services to the client functions including working with other department on cost saving, KPI evaluation, internal flow management,….
• Play as Finance business partner to work with all the departments, drive the cost saving initiatives, analysis and give ideas on process improvement, non KPI ratio to drive for cost savin in sustainable way, working with internal partners to take the ideas done in business situation
• Support the Finance Manager in other matters related to Tax and Audit, Legal, External Relations, legal matters for manufacturing business.
• Managing company's financial & accounting, monitoring and reporting systems, business planning, business performance evaluation and budgeting.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TESSELLATION HÒA BÌNH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TESSELLATION HÒA BÌNH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TESSELLATION HÒA BÌNH

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

