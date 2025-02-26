Tuyển Key Account DROPPII làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại DROPPII
- Hồ Chí Minh: 39A Tạ Hiện, Street, Quarter 1, Thanh My Loi, Quận 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD
Number of vacancies: 2 (Beauty and FMCG categories)
• Work directly with suppliers (PDP) to negotiate cooperation policies, optimize discounts, and commercial terms.
• Lead strategic partners, develop and implement brand growth plans on the Droppii platform to optimize revenue and market share.
• Evaluate the business performance of partners, provide recommendations, and consult on strategies to optimize sales activities.
• Discuss promotional programs, product marketing campaigns, optimize pricing, and ensure alignment with the platform’s development strategy.
• Ensure product listings, packaging, pricing, and inventory levels are optimized and aligned with market demand.
• Develop monthly promotional plans, coordinate with brands and the Marketing department to execute effective campaigns.
• Assess the effectiveness of promotions, measure their impact on sales, optimize costs, and propose improvements.
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DROPPII Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Engaging and challenging work environment, focusing on the exciting domain of eCommerce. Hybrid working model with flexible hours. Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP): Enjoy the opportunity to be a company stakeholder through our ESOP, fostering
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DROPPII
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
