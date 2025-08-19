Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

Mức lương Đến 1,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Epic Tower, ngõ 19 Duy Tan, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD

Functional Duties

Conceptualize creative ideas with clients to develop designs.

Maintain the brand by enforcing content standards and branding guidelines.

Design visual imagery for websites, ensuring alignment with client branding.

Work with different content management systems to develop and manage marketing and branding systems.

Work with UI designs

Reporting & Monitoring

Monitor and report on the progress of design projects.

Analyze and report on user feedback to improve designs.

Monitor website performance and report on key metrics to identify areas for improvement.

Cooperation

Collaborate with clients to understand their design requirements and preferences.

Work closely with content creators, to ensure designs meet project goals and timelines.

Coordinate with stakeholders to incorporate feedback and revisions into designs.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements & Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design or a related field, with 1–3 years of design experience.

1–3 years

Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign).

Solid understanding of web/UI design principles, responsive layouts, and user experience.

Strong visual design skills with great attention to detail.

Good command of English and effective communication skills.

Collaborative team player, yet able to work independently when needed.

Strong time management and problem-solving abilities to handle multiple projects and deadlines.

Ability to translate client requirements into creative, high-quality designs.

Nice to Have

Awareness of current design trends and web best practices.

Flexibility to adapt to evolving project priorities.

Capacity to manage several projects without compromising quality.

Curiosity and willingness to explore new design tools and techniques.

All interested applicants are appreciated for sending the CV with your portfolio

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package (negotiable in the interview)

100% salary from probation period

24 paid days-off per year (effective from probation period).

Social insurance in high salary

Health Insurance provided

Annual health check at international hospital

Occasional Gifts (birthday, women day, etc.)

Yearly learning budget.

Yearly Position Level Assessments

Pantry Offering

High-end Macbook/Laptop, monitor and devices as required

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin