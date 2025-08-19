Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
- Hà Nội: Epic Tower, ngõ 19 Duy Tan, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD
Functional Duties
Conceptualize creative ideas with clients to develop designs.
Maintain the brand by enforcing content standards and branding guidelines.
Design visual imagery for websites, ensuring alignment with client branding.
Work with different content management systems to develop and manage marketing and branding systems.
Work with UI designs
Reporting & Monitoring
Monitor and report on the progress of design projects.
Analyze and report on user feedback to improve designs.
Monitor website performance and report on key metrics to identify areas for improvement.
Cooperation
Collaborate with clients to understand their design requirements and preferences.
Work closely with content creators, to ensure designs meet project goals and timelines.
Coordinate with stakeholders to incorporate feedback and revisions into designs.
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design or a related field, with 1–3 years of design experience.
1–3 years
Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign).
Solid understanding of web/UI design principles, responsive layouts, and user experience.
Strong visual design skills with great attention to detail.
Good command of English and effective communication skills.
Collaborative team player, yet able to work independently when needed.
Strong time management and problem-solving abilities to handle multiple projects and deadlines.
Ability to translate client requirements into creative, high-quality designs.
Nice to Have
Awareness of current design trends and web best practices.
Flexibility to adapt to evolving project priorities.
Capacity to manage several projects without compromising quality.
Curiosity and willingness to explore new design tools and techniques.
All interested applicants are appreciated for sending the CV with your portfolio
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% salary from probation period
24 paid days-off per year (effective from probation period).
Social insurance in high salary
Health Insurance provided
Annual health check at international hospital
Occasional Gifts (birthday, women day, etc.)
Yearly learning budget.
Yearly Position Level Assessments
Pantry Offering
High-end Macbook/Laptop, monitor and devices as required
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
