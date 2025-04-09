Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 23 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/05/2025
Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
15 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- VSIP II

- Thủ Dầu Một, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 Triệu

1. Direct Meetings, Negotiation, Design proposal, Mail correspondence
- Report on themes related to the development job functions. (Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (AME), Build Control, Process - Design of Experiments (DOE), False Analysis Corrective Action (FACA), Reliability (REL), Material).
2. Development lead, initiative on themes related to functions shown as follows.
- Build up and manage development build plan based on allocation, quantity, and build/shipping schedule from customer’s request.
- Establish suitable process conditions and parameters through DOE, process related FACA, development build management.
- Manage FA performance for failures occurred during development builds such as optical/mechanical/electrical related fails. Establish CA for each fail item with the other function teams and confirm the effectiveness.
- Manage reliability evaluation per each engineering build, proceed with FACA for failures that occurred during reliability test, and follow up until issue is completely resolved.
- Material management for all development builds for not only its quality but also incoming schedule, demand, and IQC; direct contact / negotiate with material vendors; follow up material-related FACA and improvements with vendors.
- Manage entire development; control the above function teams and customer; Require responsibility for leading a project into success.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor\'s degree
- At least 1- 2 years of experience in an Engineer of Development Center role.
- Programming skills: Python, SQL, or similar.
- Good communication skill in English (Intermediate Level)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social, Medical insurance
- 13th month salary
- Company performance Bonus
- Salary Review
- Free Lunch
- Travel Opportunity
- Health Check-up
- Training & Career Development
- Transportation Allowance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

