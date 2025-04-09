Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 23 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
- Bình Dương:
- VSIP II
- Thủ Dầu Một, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 Triệu
1. Direct Meetings, Negotiation, Design proposal, Mail correspondence
- Report on themes related to the development job functions. (Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (AME), Build Control, Process - Design of Experiments (DOE), False Analysis Corrective Action (FACA), Reliability (REL), Material).
2. Development lead, initiative on themes related to functions shown as follows.
- Build up and manage development build plan based on allocation, quantity, and build/shipping schedule from customer’s request.
- Establish suitable process conditions and parameters through DOE, process related FACA, development build management.
- Manage FA performance for failures occurred during development builds such as optical/mechanical/electrical related fails. Establish CA for each fail item with the other function teams and confirm the effectiveness.
- Manage reliability evaluation per each engineering build, proceed with FACA for failures that occurred during reliability test, and follow up until issue is completely resolved.
- Material management for all development builds for not only its quality but also incoming schedule, demand, and IQC; direct contact / negotiate with material vendors; follow up material-related FACA and improvements with vendors.
- Manage entire development; control the above function teams and customer; Require responsibility for leading a project into success.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 1- 2 years of experience in an Engineer of Development Center role.
- Programming skills: Python, SQL, or similar.
- Good communication skill in English (Intermediate Level)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- 13th month salary
- Company performance Bonus
- Salary Review
- Free Lunch
- Travel Opportunity
- Health Check-up
- Training & Career Development
- Transportation Allowance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
