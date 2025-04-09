Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 23 Triệu

1. Direct Meetings, Negotiation, Design proposal, Mail correspondence

- Report on themes related to the development job functions. (Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (AME), Build Control, Process - Design of Experiments (DOE), False Analysis Corrective Action (FACA), Reliability (REL), Material).

2. Development lead, initiative on themes related to functions shown as follows.

- Build up and manage development build plan based on allocation, quantity, and build/shipping schedule from customer’s request.

- Establish suitable process conditions and parameters through DOE, process related FACA, development build management.

- Manage FA performance for failures occurred during development builds such as optical/mechanical/electrical related fails. Establish CA for each fail item with the other function teams and confirm the effectiveness.

- Manage reliability evaluation per each engineering build, proceed with FACA for failures that occurred during reliability test, and follow up until issue is completely resolved.

- Material management for all development builds for not only its quality but also incoming schedule, demand, and IQC; direct contact / negotiate with material vendors; follow up material-related FACA and improvements with vendors.

- Manage entire development; control the above function teams and customer; Require responsibility for leading a project into success.