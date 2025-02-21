Tuyển Lập trình viên INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 33 Ba Vi, Ward 4, Tan Binh Dist, HCMC, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Design, customize and execute exceptional SharePoint-developed websites as per the user needs and requirements

Set tasks and benchmarks and meet these development goals for web application projects as a SharePoint developer

Update and sustain the SharePoint development areas for web applications

Collaborate with the design team to review the brief and ensure that SharePoint development takes place as per the schedule and stated process

Train staff and end users about the interface and system

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

English proficiency.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering or a related field.

Prior experience working as a SharePoint developer.

Expertise in C#, SQL and .NET frameworks

Knowledge in JavaScript

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.

PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees

PVI Healthcare Insurance for family

Moon cake, Tet Gift

Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.

Monthly birthday parties with cake/

High-resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.

Performance bonus plan.

Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).

Working hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Monday to Friday.

Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.

Learning and certification support.

Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

