Tuyển Lập trình viên INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/03/2025
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 33 Ba Vi, Ward 4, Tan Binh Dist, HCMC, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Design, customize and execute exceptional SharePoint-developed websites as per the user needs and requirements
Set tasks and benchmarks and meet these development goals for web application projects as a SharePoint developer
Update and sustain the SharePoint development areas for web applications
Collaborate with the design team to review the brief and ensure that SharePoint development takes place as per the schedule and stated process
Train staff and end users about the interface and system

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

English proficiency.
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering or a related field.
Prior experience working as a SharePoint developer.
Expertise in C#, SQL and .NET frameworks
Knowledge in JavaScript

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.
PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees
PVI Healthcare Insurance for family
Moon cake, Tet Gift
Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.
Monthly birthday parties with cake/
High-resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).
Working hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Monday to Friday.
Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.
Learning and certification support.
Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HEAD OFFICE: 33 Ba Vi Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, HCMC / Ha Noi: 7th Floor, Sannam Tower, No.78 Duy Tan Quarter, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

