Tuyển Lập trình viên INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 33 Ba Vi, Ward 4, Tan Binh Dist, HCMC, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu
Design, customize and execute exceptional SharePoint-developed websites as per the user needs and requirements
Set tasks and benchmarks and meet these development goals for web application projects as a SharePoint developer
Update and sustain the SharePoint development areas for web applications
Collaborate with the design team to review the brief and ensure that SharePoint development takes place as per the schedule and stated process
Train staff and end users about the interface and system
Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering or a related field.
Prior experience working as a SharePoint developer.
Expertise in C#, SQL and .NET frameworks
Knowledge in JavaScript
Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees
PVI Healthcare Insurance for family
Moon cake, Tet Gift
Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.
Monthly birthday parties with cake/
High-resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).
Working hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Monday to Friday.
Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.
Learning and certification support.
Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
