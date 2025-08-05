Tuyển DevOps Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: Đại học Quốc gia, Đ. Tôn Thất Tùng/241 đường Khu Phố Đông A, Tân Hòaa, Dĩ An, Thị xã Dĩ An

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Innotech Vietnam is seeking a highly motivated and proactive DevOps Intern to join our Engineering team. This is a valuable opportunity for students who are passionate about automation, cloud infrastructure, and continuous integration/deployment practices. As a DevOps Intern, you will support the team in streamlining and improving the development and deployment processes across projects.

Responsibilities

Assist in building, maintaining, and improving CI/CD pipelines using tools such as GitLab CI, Jenkins, or GitHub Actions.

Support infrastructure and environment setup on cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, GCP, or Azure).

Help automate operational tasks using scripting languages such as Bash or Python.

Monitor system health and application performance using standard monitoring tools.

Collaborate with software engineers and other team members to improve internal processes.

Document processes, scripts, and infrastructure configurations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Currently a 3rd or 4th year student in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Basic understanding of Linux or Unix-based systems and command-line tools.

Familiarity with Git and version control practices.

Interest in DevOps practices, cloud technologies, and system automation.

Willingness to learn and contribute in a team-oriented environment.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Preferred Qualifications (Not Required)

Exposure to Docker or containerized applications.

Experience using any cloud platform (AWS, GCP, or Azure).

Basic scripting experience with Bash, Shell, or Python.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hands-on experience with real DevOps tools and systems.

Mentorship and guidance from experienced DevOps engineers.

Opportunity to work on live development projects.

Dynamic and supportive working environment.

Potential for long-term career development within the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin