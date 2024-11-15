Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Tnhh Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Ngôi Sao Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 41 - 57 Triệu

Mức lương 41 - 57 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 19 Cao Thắng, phường 2, quận 3 , thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 41 - 57 Triệu

Mô tả Công việc

WordPress Development:

Develop, and maintain custom WordPress plugins that meet the specific needs of our platform.

Develop and modify WordPress layouts and themes for optimal user experience and responsive design.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to WordPress websites, plugins, and themes.

Sports API Integration:

Work with various sports APIs to retrieve, process, and display data on our WordPress platform.

Ensure real-time data accuracy and optimize performance for displaying sports data.

Collaborate with API providers to resolve any integration or data issues.

Backend Development:

Knowing how to develop and maintain backend applications in Python is an advantage.

Optimize data flow between WordPress and backend systems or databases.

Testing and QA:

Implement best practices to ensure the quality and performance of the plugins and integrations.

Conduct thorough testing and QA to detect and rectify bugs or issues before they reach the live environment.

Với Mức Lương 41 - 57 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Proven experience in PHP & WordPress development.

Strong knowledge of Python and experience in backend development.

Experience with integrating third-party APIs, especially sports-related APIs.

Familiarity with WordPress standards and best practices.

Strong understanding of responsive design and front-end technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery.

Have knowledge of PHP web frameworks {{such as Laravel, Yii, etc depending on your technology stack}}

Understanding the fully synchronous behavior of PHP

Understanding of MVC design patterns

Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3

Knowledge of object oriented PHP programming

Strong knowledge of the common PHP or web server exploits and their solutions

Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system

Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Desirable Qualifications:

Experience with popular WordPress page builders like Elementor, Divi, etc.

Knowledge of the sports industry and the specific requirements of sports data display and integration.

Familiarity with version control systems like Git.

Tại Công Ty Tnhh Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Ngôi Sao Đỏ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop

Chế độ bảo hiểm

Du Lịch

Phụ cấp

Xe đưa đón

Du lịch nước ngoài

Chế độ thưởng

Chăm sóc sức khỏe

Đào tạo

Tăng lương

Công tác phí

Phụ cấp thâm niên

Nghỉ phép năm

CLB thể thao

