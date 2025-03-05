Tuyển Lập trình viên Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC

Mức lương
30 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- VDB Building 12F, 74 Quang Trung,Đà Nẵng

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

Analyze Requirements: Engage in the front-end and back-end development for customer projects (Japan, Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, etc.) and company projects/products.
Technology Integration: Implement and utilize new technologies to enhance project development and continuous improvement.
Team Collaboration: Coordinate with UI/UX, Business Analysts, Mobile, and other teams to ensure projects meet quality and timeline requirements.
Solution Optimization: Propose optimal solutions to improve product quality.
Development Collaboration: Work with product testing and development departments to optimize, troubleshoot, and develop new features.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Frontend: ReactJS, React Native
Backend: NodeJS, Elastic, MySQL
Mobile: Flutter, iOS, Android, …
Knowledge: Solid understanding of OOP, Design Patterns, and UI/UX principles.
English proficiency in 4 skills
Tools: Proficient in using source code management tools such as SVN and GIT.
Cloud Services: Experience in deploying projects using AWS and Azure services is an advantage.
Work Ethic: High sense of responsibility, strong product quality awareness.
Communication Skills: Effective communication and presentation skills, ability to work with customers and collaborate effectively in a team.
Personal Attributes: Proactive, dynamic, and responsible.
Priority Candidates:
Language Proficiency: Ability to communicate well in Japanese.
Certifications: Holding specialized certificates.
Leadership Experience: Experience in leadership positions (team lead/tech lead).

Tại Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Ranges from 30,000,000 - 45,000,000 VND/month or negotiable based on position.
Probationary Salary: 100% of the salary during the probation period.
Bonuses: Includes a 13th month salary, project bonuses, performance-based bonuses, seniority bonuses, and Tet bonuses.
Salary Review: Consideration for salary increases twice a year, based on work performance.
Project Participation: Engage in diverse projects, utilizing and developing the latest technologies. Projects include those for English, Japanese, and Korean speaking markets.
Training Opportunities: Opportunities for short and long-term training in Japan, Korea, Dubai, etc.
Certification Sponsorship: Financial support for certification exams such as Japanese, ISTQB, AWS, ranging from 1 to 10 million VND.
Company Growth: The company is rapidly expanding, offering numerous opportunities for development and promotion.
Working Environment: Work from Monday to Friday in a young, dynamic environment.
Overtime (OT): Super low OT. OT salary is calculated according to the law, with additional days off provided when OT occurs.
Health Insurance: Comprehensive health insurance with VBI care.
Other Benefits: Includes insurance, happy hour, team-building activities, annual travel, vacation, and beauty care.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC

Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25 Tòa nhà B1, Tổ hợp thương mại dịch vụ và căn hộ cao cấp Hải Phát plaza - Phường Đại Mỗ - Quận Nam Từ Liêm - Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

