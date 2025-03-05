Tuyển Lập trình viên Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - VDB Building 12F, 74 Quang Trung,Đà Nẵng

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

Analyze Requirements: Engage in the front-end and back-end development for customer projects (Japan, Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, etc.) and company projects/products.

Technology Integration: Implement and utilize new technologies to enhance project development and continuous improvement.

Team Collaboration: Coordinate with UI/UX, Business Analysts, Mobile, and other teams to ensure projects meet quality and timeline requirements.

Solution Optimization: Propose optimal solutions to improve product quality.

Development Collaboration: Work with product testing and development departments to optimize, troubleshoot, and develop new features.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Frontend: ReactJS, React Native

Backend: NodeJS, Elastic, MySQL

Mobile: Flutter, iOS, Android, …

Knowledge: Solid understanding of OOP, Design Patterns, and UI/UX principles.

English proficiency in 4 skills

Tools: Proficient in using source code management tools such as SVN and GIT.

Cloud Services: Experience in deploying projects using AWS and Azure services is an advantage.

Work Ethic: High sense of responsibility, strong product quality awareness.

Communication Skills: Effective communication and presentation skills, ability to work with customers and collaborate effectively in a team.

Personal Attributes: Proactive, dynamic, and responsible.

Priority Candidates:

Language Proficiency: Ability to communicate well in Japanese.

Certifications: Holding specialized certificates.

Leadership Experience: Experience in leadership positions (team lead/tech lead).

Tại Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Ranges from 30,000,000 - 45,000,000 VND/month or negotiable based on position.

Probationary Salary: 100% of the salary during the probation period.

Bonuses: Includes a 13th month salary, project bonuses, performance-based bonuses, seniority bonuses, and Tet bonuses.

Salary Review: Consideration for salary increases twice a year, based on work performance.

Project Participation: Engage in diverse projects, utilizing and developing the latest technologies. Projects include those for English, Japanese, and Korean speaking markets.

Training Opportunities: Opportunities for short and long-term training in Japan, Korea, Dubai, etc.

Certification Sponsorship: Financial support for certification exams such as Japanese, ISTQB, AWS, ranging from 1 to 10 million VND.

Company Growth: The company is rapidly expanding, offering numerous opportunities for development and promotion.

Working Environment: Work from Monday to Friday in a young, dynamic environment.

Overtime (OT): Super low OT. OT salary is calculated according to the law, with additional days off provided when OT occurs.

Health Insurance: Comprehensive health insurance with VBI care.

Other Benefits: Includes insurance, happy hour, team-building activities, annual travel, vacation, and beauty care.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanoi Branch Mor Software JSC

