Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu

Mức lương 80 - 100 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 - 10 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: - Hải châu, Đà Nẵng - Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 80 - 100 Triệu

☀ Responsible for grasping the technical landscape of our product: Collects insights from business needs and aligns architectural and digital transformation solutions to meet desired business outcomes.

☀ Ensures optimal design and deployment of architecture (with regard to the following aspects):

- Promotes and utilizes the existing architectural approach.

- Assists with architecture design, resilience assessments, and technical optimizations.

- Collaborates to shape and refine customer requirements.

- Identifies, escalates, and addresses technical obstacles.

- Adjusts methodologies and enforces governance practices (such as the Well-Architected Framework and Cloud Adoption Framework).

- Verifies compliance with security standards.

☀ Accountable for Practice Development: Innovates and proposes enhancements for current technologies and processes, leading Proof of Concept initiatives.

☀ Supports opportunity identification and escalates any issues to the project director.

☀ Assists in the development of strategic roadmaps, translating high-level plans into actionable operational strategies.

☀ Creates or contributes to technical documentation such as white papers, enterprise reports, and presentations.

☀Works on multiple projects concurrently, engaging with staff and stakeholders across various levels.

Report to: Enterprise Architecture Section Head

Department : Enterprise Architecture Section

Với Mức Lương 80 - 100 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Information Technology or a related field.

- English: Fluently (upper intermediate level to advance)

- Possesses 9-10 years of extensive experience in enterprise-grade technology systems.

- Brings 4-5 years of expertise in architecting, designing, implementing, and/or supporting highly distributed cloud-based applications.

- Experience in Cloud Solutions such as Google Cloud Platform / Microsoft Azure / Alicloud.

- Hands-on expertise in one or more areas such as DevOps, Big Data, Machine Learning, Serverless Computing, Cloud Migration, or Application Modernization.

- Involvement in various architecture community activities (e.g., open-source contributions, technical meetups, webinars, blogs, or hackathons) is considered a plus.

- Strong understanding of large-scale application development with methodologies like Domain-Driven Design (DDD) and Microservice Architecture (MSA).

- Comprehensive knowledge of software development life cycle models, along with in-depth expertise in Agile project management principles and practices.

- Familiar with cutting-edge technologies, including DDD, MSA, Kubernetes, Kafka, and cybersecurity.

Passionate about promoting and presenting technical concepts to developers and IT management.

Desirable soft skills:

1) Good verbal and written communications skills

2) Able to work cohesively with the various teams

3) Show initiative and responsibility for the tasks under the ownership

4) Adaptive to changes

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Working time: Mon - Fri : 8:00 - 17:00 open for remote

- Salary： 3500 - 4500$ gross (willing deal up range)

- 13th - month bonus + Bonus for Performance

- Annual salary appraisal

- Vietnam Social Insurance (full salary)

- Premium health care (include familly)

- Annual Health Checkup

- 17+ days of paid leave per year;

- Annual Travel;

- Lunch allowance

- Annual health screening + Well-being allowance

- Training and education sponsorship

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin