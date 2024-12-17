Tuyển Lập trình viên Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Support for implementing the VTS Go-to market strategy
2. VTS product management (inventory management, installation base, etc.)
3. Develop and maintain service agreements, POs, ROI calculation on VTS products
4. Develop marketing materials for VTS products
5. Develop training modules and programs for eye care practitioners on VTS
6. Assist in installation and troubleshooting support for VTS equipment.
7. Conduct demo and training sessions on VTS machines to eye care practitioners.
8. Gathering of market and competitive market intelligence
9. Develop competitive analysis for different VTS products to overcome objections / barriers.
10. Develop and conduct internal training to commercial and non-commercial staff
11. Advise customers on VTS enquiries or troubleshooting support.
12. Occasional travel to support for training and other related activities
13. Any other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum Diploma in Optometry / Information Technology/ Automation Engineering or Bachelor in Optometry / Information Technology / Engineering. Preferably from the medical/optical industry
2. Experience
At least 2 - 3 years of medical/optical equipment or related work experience
3. Knowledge / Skills / Other characteristics
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Able to tactfully handle stressful and difficult situation
- Detailed orientated and work with high level of accuracy
- Technically sound with knowledge in computer networking skills
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office applications
- Good commercial sense and business acumen
4. Working conditions & Other Attributes.
Good health, active, energetic and eager to learn new things
Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Company trip once a year + Joining party
• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
• Bonus by individual ability and company's performance.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
• Dynamic and sociable working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI