Tuyển Market Research Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 600 - 700 USD

Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/04/2025
Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam

Mức lương
600 - 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 35 Đại Lộ Độc Lập, Bình Hòa, Thuận An, Binh Duong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 600 - 700 USD

The Job:
As a Purchasing Specialist, MRO, you will be responsible for ensuring the availability of MRO materials to support the efficient functioning of our manufacturing plant. This role involves sourcing suppliers, managing MRO inventory levels, and working closely with the maintenance and operations teams to ensure timely procurement and delivery of necessary materials.
Location: VSIP1, No. 35, Independent Avenue, Binh Hoa Ward, Thuan An, Binh Duong, Vietnam.
Location
Working hours: 5 days/48 hours/week.
Working hours:
You\'ll get to:
Supplier Sourcing and Management:
- Source suppliers based on price, availability, necessity, quality, and logistical expenses.
- Build, maintain, and manage supplier relationships to ensure good communication and reliable supply chains.
- Negotiate terms, prices, and delivery schedules with suppliers.
Order Tracking and Delivery:
- Track orders to ensure correct and timely delivery of MRO materials.
- Monitor stock levels and place orders as needed to maintain optimal inventory levels.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam

Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 35 Đại Lộ Độc Lập, Bình Hòa, Thuận An, Binh Duong, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

