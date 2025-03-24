Tuyển Market Research Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 600 - 700 USD

The Job:

As a Purchasing Specialist, MRO, you will be responsible for ensuring the availability of MRO materials to support the efficient functioning of our manufacturing plant. This role involves sourcing suppliers, managing MRO inventory levels, and working closely with the maintenance and operations teams to ensure timely procurement and delivery of necessary materials.

Location: VSIP1, No. 35, Independent Avenue, Binh Hoa Ward, Thuan An, Binh Duong, Vietnam.

Location

Working hours: 5 days/48 hours/week.

Working hours:

You\'ll get to:

Supplier Sourcing and Management:

- Source suppliers based on price, availability, necessity, quality, and logistical expenses.

- Build, maintain, and manage supplier relationships to ensure good communication and reliable supply chains.

- Negotiate terms, prices, and delivery schedules with suppliers.

Order Tracking and Delivery:

- Track orders to ensure correct and timely delivery of MRO materials.

- Monitor stock levels and place orders as needed to maintain optimal inventory levels.