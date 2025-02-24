Tuyển Market Research Oberon Design làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1,600 USD

Job Summary:

We are looking for a QA/QC Specialist to oversee quality assurance and supplier management to ensure materials and products meet company standards. This role involves working closely with suppliers, internal teams, and international offices to maintain high-quality standards while optimizing costs and production efficiency.

QA/QC Specialist

Responsibilities:

• Research and update product development progress based on quality, pricing, and delivery requirements.

• Manage and evaluate supplier performance to ensure compliance with company standards.

• Collaborate with internal departments to align QA/QC strategies with business goals.

• Track, analyze, and report on QA/QC activities, supplier performance, and potential risks.

• Work closely with multiple teams to drive product improvements and resolve quality issues.

• Stay up to date with market trends, product standards, and compliance requirements.

• Regularly communicate via Zoom with US and China offices.

Regularly communicate via Zoom